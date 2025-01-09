Ducks at Blues projected lineups

By NHL.com
DUCKS (17-18-5) at BLUES (19-19-4)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, Victory+, KCOP-13

Ducks projected lineup

Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome – Sam Colangelo

Isac Lundestrom -- Leo Carlsson -- Alex Killorn

Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Robby Fabbri

Nikita Nesterenko -- Jansen Harkins -- Brett Leason

Brian Dumoulin -- Jacob Trouba

Jackson Lacombe -- Radko Gudas

Pavel Mintyukov -- Drew Helleson

Lukas Dostal

John Gibson

Scratched: Olen Zellweger, Ross Johnston, Troy Terry

Injured: Trevor Zegras (knee), Brock McGinn (lower body)

Blues projected lineup

Brandon Saad -- Robert Thomas -- Pavel Buchnevich

Dylan Holloway -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou

Jake Neighbours -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Zack Bolduc

Alexey Toropchenko -- Radek Faksa -- Nathan Walker

Cam Fowler -- Colton Parayko

Philip Broberg – Justin Faulk

Ryan Suter -- Tyler Tucker

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Scott Perunovich, Mathieu Joseph, Alexandre Texier

Injured: Nick Leddy (lower body)

Status report

Terry, a forward, will miss his second straight game for the birth of his second child. … Faksa will play for the second time in 14 games and first after missing seven games with a skate cut near the groin area.

