Ducks at Blues projected lineups
Ducks projected lineup
Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome – Sam Colangelo
Isac Lundestrom -- Leo Carlsson -- Alex Killorn
Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Robby Fabbri
Nikita Nesterenko -- Jansen Harkins -- Brett Leason
Brian Dumoulin -- Jacob Trouba
Jackson Lacombe -- Radko Gudas
Pavel Mintyukov -- Drew Helleson
Lukas Dostal
John Gibson
Scratched: Olen Zellweger, Ross Johnston, Troy Terry
Injured: Trevor Zegras (knee), Brock McGinn (lower body)
Blues projected lineup
Brandon Saad -- Robert Thomas -- Pavel Buchnevich
Dylan Holloway -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou
Jake Neighbours -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Zack Bolduc
Alexey Toropchenko -- Radek Faksa -- Nathan Walker
Cam Fowler -- Colton Parayko
Philip Broberg – Justin Faulk
Ryan Suter -- Tyler Tucker
Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington
Scratched: Scott Perunovich, Mathieu Joseph, Alexandre Texier
Injured: Nick Leddy (lower body)
Status report
Terry, a forward, will miss his second straight game for the birth of his second child. … Faksa will play for the second time in 14 games and first after missing seven games with a skate cut near the groin area.