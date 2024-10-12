Ducks at Sharks

DUCKS (0-0-0) at SHARKS (0-0-1)
10 p.m. ET; Victory+, NBCSCA, KCOP-13
Ducks projected lineup
Cutter Gauthier -- Leo Carlsson -- Alex Killorn
Robby Fabbri -- Mason McTavish -- Trevor Zegras
Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry
Brock McGinn -- Isac Lundestrom -- Brett Leason
Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas
Cam Fowler -- Tristan Luneau
Pavel Mintyukov -- Brian Dumoulin
Lukas Dostal
James Reimer
Scratched: Ross Johnston, Urho Vaakanainen, Olen Zellweger
Injured: John Gibson (appendectomy)
Sharks projected lineup
William Eklund -- Mikael Granlund -- Tyler Toffoli
Alexander Wennberg -- Will Smith -- Fabian Zetterlund
Luke Kunin -- Ty Dellandrea -- Barclay Goodrow
Carl Grundstrom -- Nico Sturm -- Klim Kostin
Jake Walman -- Cody Ceci
Mario Ferraro -- Jan Rutta
Henry Thrun -- Matt Benning
Vitek Vanecek
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scratched: Danil Gushchin, Givani Smith, Jack Thompson
Injured: Macklin Celebrini (lower body) Shakir Mukhamadullin (lower body), Thomas Bordeleau (lower body), Logan Couture (lower body), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body)
Status report
Gibson, a goalie, is expected to be out at least another 2-5 weeks. ... The Ducks claimed Reimer, a goalie, off waivers from the Buffalo Sabres on Monday. ... Celebrini, a center, was placed on injured reserve Saturday and is week to week. ... Mukhamadullin, a defenseman, has resumed practicing after missing all of training camp.