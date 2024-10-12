Ducks at Sharks

DUCKS (0-0-0) at SHARKS (0-0-1)

10 p.m. ET; Victory+, NBCSCA, KCOP-13

Ducks projected lineup

Cutter Gauthier -- Leo Carlsson -- Alex Killorn

Robby Fabbri -- Mason McTavish -- Trevor Zegras

Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry

Brock McGinn -- Isac Lundestrom -- Brett Leason

Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas

Cam Fowler -- Tristan Luneau

Pavel Mintyukov -- Brian Dumoulin

Lukas Dostal

James Reimer

Scratched: Ross Johnston, Urho Vaakanainen, Olen Zellweger

Injured: John Gibson (appendectomy)

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund -- Mikael Granlund -- Tyler Toffoli

Alexander Wennberg -- Will Smith -- Fabian Zetterlund

Luke Kunin -- Ty Dellandrea -- Barclay Goodrow

Carl Grundstrom -- Nico Sturm -- Klim Kostin

Jake Walman -- Cody Ceci

Mario Ferraro -- Jan Rutta

Henry Thrun -- Matt Benning

Vitek Vanecek

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scratched: Danil Gushchin, Givani Smith, Jack Thompson

Injured: Macklin Celebrini (lower body) Shakir Mukhamadullin (lower body), Thomas Bordeleau (lower body), Logan Couture (lower body), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body)

Status report

Gibson, a goalie, is expected to be out at least another 2-5 weeks. ... The Ducks claimed Reimer, a goalie, off waivers from the Buffalo Sabres on Monday. ... Celebrini, a center, was placed on injured reserve Saturday and is week to week. ... Mukhamadullin, a defenseman, has resumed practicing after missing all of training camp.