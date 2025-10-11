Ducks at Sharks projected lineups

DUCKS (0-1-0) at SHARKS (0-0-1)
10 p.m. ET; Victory+, NBCSCA
Ducks projected lineup
Chris Kreider -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry
Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Beckett Sennecke
Frank Vatrano -- Mikael Granlund -- Alex Killorn
Ross Johnston -- Ryan Poehling -- Nikita Nesterenko
Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas
Olen Zellweger -- Jacob Trouba
Pavel Mintyukov -- Drew Helleson
Petr Mrazek
Lukas Dostal
Scratched: Sam Colangelo
Injured: Jansen Harkins (upper body), Ryan Strome (upper body)
Sharks projected lineup
Philipp Kurashev -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith
William Eklund -- Alexander Wennberg -- Tyler Toffoli
Jeff Skinner -- Ty Dellandrea -- Collin Graf
Barclay Goodrow -- Adam Gaudette -- Ryan Reaves
Nick Leddy -- John Klingberg
Mario Ferraro -- Timothy Liljegren
Sam Dickinson -- Dmitry Orlov
Yaroslav Askarov
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: Vincent Desharnais, Michael Misa, Shakri Mukhamadullin
Injured: Jack Thompson (lower body), Egor Afanasyev (lower body)
Status report
Mrazek will make his Ducks debut and Nesterenko will play for the first time this season. … The Sharks held an optional morning skate. ... Mukhamadullin, a defenseman, is healthy but won’t play. … Dickinson will make his NHL debut; he was the No. 11 pick at the 2024 NHL Draft. ... Askarov will make his season debut.