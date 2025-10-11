Ducks at Sharks projected lineups

DUCKS (0-1-0) at SHARKS (0-0-1)

10 p.m. ET; Victory+, NBCSCA

Ducks projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry

Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Beckett Sennecke

Frank Vatrano -- Mikael Granlund -- Alex Killorn

Ross Johnston -- Ryan Poehling -- Nikita Nesterenko

Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas

Olen Zellweger -- Jacob Trouba

Pavel Mintyukov -- Drew Helleson

Petr Mrazek

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Sam Colangelo

Injured: Jansen Harkins (upper body), Ryan Strome (upper body)

Sharks projected lineup

Philipp Kurashev -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith

William Eklund -- Alexander Wennberg -- Tyler Toffoli

Jeff Skinner -- Ty Dellandrea -- Collin Graf

Barclay Goodrow -- Adam Gaudette -- Ryan Reaves

Nick Leddy -- John Klingberg

Mario Ferraro -- Timothy Liljegren

Sam Dickinson -- Dmitry Orlov

Yaroslav Askarov

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Vincent Desharnais, Michael Misa, Shakri Mukhamadullin

Injured: Jack Thompson (lower body), Egor Afanasyev (lower body)

Status report

Mrazek will make his Ducks debut and Nesterenko will play for the first time this season. … The Sharks held an optional morning skate. ... Mukhamadullin, a defenseman, is healthy but won’t play. … Dickinson will make his NHL debut; he was the No. 11 pick at the 2024 NHL Draft. ... Askarov will make his season debut.