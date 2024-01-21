Coach’s Challenge: ANA @ SJS – 17:16 of the First Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Anaheim

Type of Challenge: Off-Side

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No Goal San Jose

Explanation: Video review determined that San Jose’s Ryan Carpenter and Nikita Okhotiuk preceded the puck into the offensive zone and were in an off-side position prior to Filip Zadina’s goal. According to Rule 38.9, “The standard for overturning the call in the event of a “GOAL” call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an “Off-Side” infraction; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed.”

The clock is reset to show 2:52 (17:08 elapsed time), when the off-side infraction occurred.

Latest News

Washington Capitals St Louis Blues game recap January 20

Binnington makes 18 saves, Blues shut out Capitals
Sharks welcome Erythropoietic Protoporphyria patient

Sharks pull out the stops for young fan diagnosed with Erythropoietic Protoporphyria
Toronto Maple Leafs Vancouver Canucks game recap January 20

Canucks score 6, defeat Maple Leafs to push point streak to 8
Montreal Canadiens Boston Bruins game recap January 20

Heinen gets 1st NHL hat trick, Bruins defeat Canadiens for 4th win in row
Jonathan Quick receives standing ovation from Los Angeles Kings fans 

Quick receives standing ovation from Kings fans in return to L.A.
Dallas Stars New Jersey Devils game recap January 20

Hintz scores twice, Stars cruise past Devils
Keith Tkachuk breaks news of Pavol Demitra HOF induction to widow

Keith Tkachuk breaks news to Demitra's widow about late forward's Blues HOF induction
Seattle Kraken to give away Philipp Grubauer beer steins

Kraken to give out beer steins designed by Grubauer
William Lockwood of Florida Panthers suspended three games

Lockwood suspended 3 games for actions in Panthers game
Sergei Brylin New Jersey Devils Ring of Honor induction

Brylin inducted into Devils Ring of Honor in pregame ceremony
NHL All-Star celebrity captains named

Bieber, Arnett, McCrae, Buble named All-Star celebrity captains
Nashville Predators Arizona Coyotes game recap January 20

Keller scores twice, Coyotes hold off Predators
Winnipeg Jets Ottawa Senators game recap January 20

Ehlers, Jets stay hot with OT win against Senators
Patrick Roy to bring emotion as Islanders coach

Roy sure to bring emotion to new role as Islanders coach
Patrick Roy hired as New York Islanders coach Lane Lambert fired

Roy hired as Islanders coach, replaces Lambert
Colorado Avalanche Philadelphia Flyers game recap January 20

O'Connor's 1st hat trick, MacKinnon's 4 points lift Avalanche past Flyers
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Alex Killorn injury update Anaheim Ducks

Killorn out 4-6 weeks for Ducks, to have arthroscopic knee surgery