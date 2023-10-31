McTavish scores short-handed late, Ducks edge Penguins for 4th win in row

McTavish, who was called for tripping at 17:41, left the box to take a pass from Adam Henrique to go in alone and score his second goal of the period on a wrist shot.

Before the goal, Pittsburgh had a 5-on-3 for 1:49 after Sam Carrick was called for delay of game at 17:52.

Frank Vatrano scored his ninth goal in nine games this season, and John Gibson left with an upper-body injury late in the first period after making six saves on seven shots for the Ducks (5-4-0), who won each game of a four-game road trip. Lukas Dostal made 32 saves in relief.

Erik Karlsson and Evgeni Malkin each had a goal and an assist, and Tristan Jarry made 23 saves for the Penguins (3-6-0), who have lost five of six.

Karlsson put Pittsburgh ahead 1-0 at 2:55 of the first on the power play, scoring on a one-timer from just above the right circle.

Jakob Silfverberg tied it 1-1 on his first goal this season at 8:28 by going backhand to forehand around the left post with Jarry down.

Gibson was injured after making a spinning stick save on Sidney Crosby during a power play at 19:57.

Vatrano gave the Ducks a 2-1 lead at 11:51 of the second, scoring a power-play goal on a snap shot from the left circle.

Malkin tied it 2-2 at 19:25 with a one-timer on a 5-on-3 power play.

The goal came after one from Ross Johnston was waved off at 18:20. It was that Carrick interfered with Jarry and the ruling was upheld after a Ducks challenge and video review.

Anaheim coach Greg Cronin was assessed two bench penalties, one for a delay of game from the unsuccessful challenge and another for unsportsmanlike conduct. Cronin was given a game misconduct and ejected at 19:25.

Radim Zohorna gave Pittsburgh a 3-2 lead at 1:25 of the third on a backhand near the left post, his second goal this season.

McTavish tied it 3-3 at 3:01, collecting a spinning slap pass from Ryan Strome for a wrist shot in front.