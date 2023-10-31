Latest News

Panarin has goal, 2 assists in Rangers OT win against Jets

Zacha scores in OT, Bruins rally past Panthers

McCann lifts Kraken past Lightning in OT

Teravainen scores late in 3rd, Hurricanes edge Flyers

Adam Johnson honored by Ontario Reign

NHL team theme night celebrations

Gibson sustains upper-body injury in Ducks game

Gritty holds up emotional support alligator Wally during Flyers game

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Lundqvist steps in net ahead of Hockey Hall of Fame Legends Classic

Fantasy top 10 waiver wire pickups for Week 4

Buzz: Bennett could make season debut for Panthers

Johnson remembered as 'great teammate' by Penguins

nhl fantasy hockey podcast betting pools futures

Boston has extra motivation for Florida rematch

Toffoli Johansson Hartman 3 stars of week 

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Blackhawks Connor Bedard to face Devils Jack Hughes this week

McTavish scores short-handed late, Ducks edge Penguins for 4th win in row

Breaks tie with 13 seconds left, finishes with 2 goals, assist; Gibson leaves with injury

Recap: Ducks at Penguins 10.30.23

By Wes Crosby
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

PITTSBURGH -- Mason McTavish had two goals and an assist, including the go-ahead, short-handed goal on a breakaway with 13 seconds remaining in the third period, for the Anaheim Ducks in a 4-3 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Monday.

McTavish, who was called for tripping at 17:41, left the box to take a pass from Adam Henrique to go in alone and score his second goal of the period on a wrist shot.

Before the goal, Pittsburgh had a 5-on-3 for 1:49 after Sam Carrick was called for delay of game at 17:52.

Frank Vatrano scored his ninth goal in nine games this season, and John Gibson left with an upper-body injury late in the first period after making six saves on seven shots for the Ducks (5-4-0), who won each game of a four-game road trip. Lukas Dostal made 32 saves in relief.

Erik Karlsson and Evgeni Malkin each had a goal and an assist, and Tristan Jarry made 23 saves for the Penguins (3-6-0), who have lost five of six.

Karlsson put Pittsburgh ahead 1-0 at 2:55 of the first on the power play, scoring on a one-timer from just above the right circle.

Jakob Silfverberg tied it 1-1 on his first goal this season at 8:28 by going backhand to forehand around the left post with Jarry down.

Gibson was injured after making a spinning stick save on Sidney Crosby during a power play at 19:57.

Vatrano gave the Ducks a 2-1 lead at 11:51 of the second, scoring a power-play goal on a snap shot from the left circle.

Malkin tied it 2-2 at 19:25 with a one-timer on a 5-on-3 power play.

The goal came after one from Ross Johnston was waved off at 18:20. It was that Carrick interfered with Jarry and the ruling was upheld after a Ducks challenge and video review.

Anaheim coach Greg Cronin was assessed two bench penalties, one for a delay of game from the unsuccessful challenge and another for unsportsmanlike conduct. Cronin was given a game misconduct and ejected at 19:25.

Radim Zohorna gave Pittsburgh a 3-2 lead at 1:25 of the third on a backhand near the left post, his second goal this season.

McTavish tied it 3-3 at 3:01, collecting a spinning slap pass from Ryan Strome for a wrist shot in front.