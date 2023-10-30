Latest News

Fantasy top 10 waiver wire pickups for Week 4

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups
Buzz: Bennett could make season debut for Panthers

NHL Buzz: Bennett could make season debut for Panthers
nhl fantasy hockey podcast betting pools futures

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now
Boston has extra motivation for Florida rematch

Bruins see playoff rematch against Panthers as 'not 1 of 82'
Toffoli Johansson Hartman 3 stars of week 

Toffoli leads 3 Stars of the Week
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Blackhawks Connor Bedard to face Devils Jack Hughes this week

Connor Bedard watch: No. 1 pick to face Jack Hughes, Devils this week 
On Tap: Ducks try to stay hot on road

NHL On Tap: Ducks try to sweep road trip of at least 4 games for 1st time in 10 seasons
Women in Hockey: Sharks Vice President Rosemary Tebaldi

Women in Hockey: Rosemary Tebaldi
Oilers get back to 'who we are' with McDavid in Heritage Classic

Oilers 'got back to our foundation' in Heritage Classic
Kulak, Skinner play outdoors for hometown Oilers 

Kulak, Skinner live dream with hometown Oilers at Heritage Classic
Flames stay optimistic after Heritage Classic loss

Flames vow to turn season around after Heritage Classic loss to Oilers
Oilers defeat Flames at Heritage Classic, end 4-game skid

Oilers defeat Flames at Heritage Classic, end 4-game skid
Heritage Classic blog: Derek Ryan

Heritage Classic blog: Derek Ryan
Heritage Classic blog: Blake Coleman

Heritage Classic blog: Blake Coleman
16 NHL games to be nationally televised this week

16 games to be nationally televised this week
Color of Hockey: Diop seeks Olympic glory with France

Color of Hockey: Diop eyes Olympics with France national women's team
McDavid returns for Oilers at Heritage Classic

McDavid returns for Oilers at Heritage Classic

Johnson remembered as 'great teammate' by Penguins

Forward died Saturday in 'freak accident' during game in England

Adam_Johnson_PIT

© John Russell/NHLI

By Wes Crosby
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

PITTSBURGH -- Adam Johnson may have only played 13 for the Pittsburgh Penguins over two seasons from 2018-19, but he certainly left an impression on them.

Johnson died at the age of 29 on Saturday in what the Nottingham Panthers, his Elite Ice Hockey League Team in England, called a "freak accident" during a game.

The Penguins held a morning skate at PPG Paints Arena on Monday, their first on-ice session since learning of Johnson's death. Several former teammates, including captain Sidney Crosby, shared memories of Johnson, who was roundly described as jovial and kind.

"It's something that we've all been thinking about since finding out. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones," Crosby said. "He's just a great guy, great teammate. An awesome attitude when he was here.

"Was just generally happy to be playing in the NHL. So it's heartbreaking that that's happened."

According to reports, Johnson suffered a cut to the neck from a skate after colliding with another player.

The forward went undrafted after playing two seasons at the University of Minnesota-Duluth. He signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Penguins on July 6, 2017.

"I don't know if I have words to explain the whole circumstance. It's just an incredible tragedy," Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan said. "He's a terrific kid. It was a privilege to be his coach. I remember when he first came to our development champ, that was my first experience watching him play. I talked to his college coaches about him. We were recruiting him to be a Penguin.

"He was a great kid. He was a good player. Boy, could he really skate. As I said, it was a privilege to be his coach. There are no words I have to explain how I feel about it. It's just an incredible tragedy."

After signing with the Penguins, Johnson had 31 points (11 goals, 20 assists) in 70 games for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League in 2017-18.

Johnson then made his NHL debut on March 21, 2019, with 3:59 of ice time on seven shifts in a 2-1 win against the Nashville Predators. He had two assists in six games that season, his first of two with Pittsburgh.

After forward Alex Galchenyuk was placed on injured reserve, Johnson was recalled in a corresponding move from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Oct. 9, 2019.

Three days later, Johnson scored his first and only NHL goal in his return to his home state. Born in Grand Rapids, Minnesota, Johnson raced to a rebound in the left face-off circle off a shot from Sam Lafferty, sending a slap shot past an outstretched Devan Dubnyk in a 7-4 win at the Minnesota Wild on Oct. 12, 2019.

Adam_Johnson_Dubnyk

© Bruce Kluckhohn/NHLI

Adam Johnson scores his only NHL goal, beating Minnesota Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk on Oct. 12, 2019. Photo by Getty

Johnson let go of an emphatic fist pump and was hugged by Kris Letang, Evgeni Malkin, Zach Aston-Reese and Lafferty.

"I was on the ice for his first NHL goal, but it goes beyond hockey," Letang said. "It's how good of a person he was. Calm, quiet, but at the same time, just a great guy to be around. … Such a tragedy. There are no words to describe it.

"It's always exciting for a guy to score in his hometown, in front of his family. In a building like this in Minnesota, it's just special. You just wish for that for every hockey player."

Forward Bryan Rust was out with a hand injury, opening a spot for Johnson in the lineup.

"I think I was sitting at home watching the game," Rust said. "Any time you see a guy score his first goal, it's incredible. It kind of takes you back to memories of you scoring your own first goal. The celebration in his home state, seeing how excited everybody was for him, I think it was definitely a special memory.

"Super nice kid. Always had a smile on his face. Came to the rink, worked hard. A little bit on the quieter side, but always super nice. Kid that worked his bag off. Did everything he could to make it to this level."

Adam_Johnson_PIT_celebrates

© Jonathan Kozub/NHLI

Adam Johnson (c.), who died Saturday at the age of 29, celebrates with then-Penguins teammates Brian Dumoulin and Sam Laffery. Photo by Getty

Johnson had two points (one goal, one assist), each coming in the game against Minnesota, in seven games with Pittsburgh that season.

After the Penguins, Johnson played for Malmo in the Swedish Hockey League. He returned to North America to play in the AHL for Ontario (Los Angeles Kings) and Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia Flyers).

Last season, Johnson played for Augsburger in Germany before going to Nottingham.

Pittsburgh defenseman Pierre-Olivier Joseph said he and Johnson were close as teammates with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in 2019-20.

"Just a happy person in general. We sure will miss him," Joseph said. "He's a good jokester. He likes to bring smiles around the room. I think every day was a good memory with him."