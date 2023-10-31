Gibson sustains upper-body injury in Ducks game

Latest News

© Joe Sargent/Getty Images

By Wes Crosby
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

PITTSBURGH -- John Gibson left after sustaining an upper-body injury for the Anaheim Ducks late in the first period against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Monday.

The goalie appeared to be in pain after making a spinning save on a wrist shot from Penguins forward Sidney Crosby at 19:57 of the first. While on a power play, Evgeni Malkin sent a pass through the crease, turning Gibson around, to Crosby in the right circle before Gibson twisted back to make a stick save.

Lukas Dostal replaced Gibson, who made six saves on seven shots, to start the second period.

Gibson, 30, is a Pittsburgh-area native and entered the game 1-3-0 with a 2.81 goals-against average and .905 save percentage this season.