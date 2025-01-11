Ducks at Flyers projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

DUCKS (17-19-5) at FLYERS (17-20-5)

7 p.m. ET; Victory+, NBCSP, KCOP-13

Ducks projected lineup

Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Sam Colangelo

Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Robby Fabbri

Isac Lundestrom -- Leo Carlsson -- Alex Killorn

Nikita Nesterenko -- Jansen Harkins -- Brett Leason

Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas

Brian Dumoulin -- Jacob Trouba

Pavel Mintyukov -- Drew Helleson

John Gibson

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Olen Zellweger, Ross Johnston, Troy Terry

Injured: Trevor Zegras (knee), Brock McGinn (lower body)

Flyers projected lineup

Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Travis Konecny

Scott Laughton -- Ryan Poehling -- Matvei Michkov

Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink

Olle Lycksell -- Sean Couturier -- Garnet Hathaway

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Egor Zamula -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale

Samuel Ersson

Ivan Fedotov

Scratched: Erik Johnson, Joel Farabee, Aleksei Kolosov

Injured: Nicolas Deslauriers (upper body)

Status report

The Ducks did not hold a morning skate Saturday. ... The Flyers held an optional morning skate. ... Lycksell will play for the first time since Dec. 21 and will replace Farabee, a forward.

