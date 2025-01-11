Ducks at Flyers projected lineups

DUCKS (17-19-5) at FLYERS (17-20-5)
7 p.m. ET; Victory+, NBCSP, KCOP-13
Ducks projected lineup
Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Sam Colangelo
Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Robby Fabbri
Isac Lundestrom -- Leo Carlsson -- Alex Killorn
Nikita Nesterenko -- Jansen Harkins -- Brett Leason
Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas
Brian Dumoulin -- Jacob Trouba
Pavel Mintyukov -- Drew Helleson
John Gibson
Lukas Dostal
Scratched: Olen Zellweger, Ross Johnston, Troy Terry
Injured: Trevor Zegras (knee), Brock McGinn (lower body)
Flyers projected lineup
Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Travis Konecny
Scott Laughton -- Ryan Poehling -- Matvei Michkov
Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink
Olle Lycksell -- Sean Couturier -- Garnet Hathaway
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Egor Zamula -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale
Samuel Ersson
Ivan Fedotov
Scratched: Erik Johnson, Joel Farabee, Aleksei Kolosov
Injured: Nicolas Deslauriers (upper body)
Status report
The Ducks did not hold a morning skate Saturday. ... The Flyers held an optional morning skate. ... Lycksell will play for the first time since Dec. 21 and will replace Farabee, a forward.