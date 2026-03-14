Coach’s Challenge: ANA @ OTT – 9:21 of the Second Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Anaheim

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference
Result: Call on the ice is upheld – Goal Ottawa

Explanation: The play on the ice was challenged under Rule 38 – Coach’s Challenge. Rule 38.1 states, “In all Coach’s Challenge situations, the original call on the ice will be overturned if, and only if, a conclusive and irrefutable determination can be made on the basis of video evidence that the original call on the ice was clearly not correct. If a review is not conclusive and/or there is any doubt whatsoever as to whether the call on the ice was correct, the original call on the ice will be confirmed.”

Video review supported the referee’s call on the ice that the incidental contact between Senators forward Tim Stutzle and Ducks goaltender Ville Husso did not affect Husso’s ability to play his position prior to Thomas Chabot’s goal.

Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game – Unsuccessful Challenge

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