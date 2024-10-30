Dostal helps Ducks hold off Islanders

Frank Vatrano had a goal and an assist, Leo Carlsson and Troy Terry each scored a power-play goal, and Mason McTavish had two assists for the Ducks (4-4-1), who had lost two in a row.

Mathew Barzal scored, and Ilya Sorokin made 19 saves for the Islanders (3-4-2), who have lost three of their past four (1-3-0).

Carlsson gave the Ducks a 1–0 lead at 14:05 of the first period. After McTavish fed Vatrano at the top of the right face-off circle, Carlsson deflected his shot past Sorokin’s glove from the right side.

Terry extended the lead to 2-0 from the right post at 14:07 of the second period. McTavish skated to the front of the net before passing the puck past Islanders defenseman Noah Dobson and across the crease to Terry, who scored his 100th NHL goal.

Barzal cut it to 2-1 with a power-play goal at 5:31 of the third period. He took a cross-ice pass from Bo Horvat in the left circle and scored with a one-timer over Dostal's right shoulder.

Vatrano scored into an empty net at 19:00 for the 3-1 final.