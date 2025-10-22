Johnston gets 3 points, Ducks ease past Predators

Cutter Gauthier had a goal and an assist, and Jacob Trouba had two assists for the Ducks (3-2-1), who had lost their past two. Lukas Dostal made 26 saves.

Tyson Jost and Filip Forsberg scored for the Predators (2-3-2), who are 0-3-1 in their past four games. Juuse Saros made 28 saves.

Johnston gave the Ducks a 1-0 lead at 8:52 of the first period. Johnston collected the rebound from a Radko Gudas point shot and sent it on net, where it deflected off the stick of Predators defenseman Brady Skjei before lifting past Saros.

Jost evened it 1-1 at 14:29 on a redirection of a pass from Spencer Stastney.

Leo Carlsson gave the Ducks a 2-1 lead at 4:23 of the second period when he scored in tight on a rebound from a Jacob Trouba slap shot.

Forsberg tied the game 2-2 at 6:39, deflecting in a shot from Roman Josi.

Gauthier put Anaheim in front 3-2 at 15:07 on a wrist shot from the right circle on a 2-on-1 rush.

Beckett Sennecke pushed it to 4-2 at 16:59 when he one-timed a cross-ice pass from Mason McTavish.

Troy Terry scored at 11:40 of the third period, tipping in a backdoor feed from Ryan Poehling after Johnston forced a turnover for the 5-2 final.