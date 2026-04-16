Dukcs at Predators projected lineups

DUCKS (42-33-6) at PREDATORS (38-33-10)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, Victory+, KCOP-13, SNO

Ducks projected lineup

Jeffrey Viel -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry

Alex Killorn -- Mikael Granlund -- Beckett Sennecke

Chris Kreider -- Mason McTavish -- Cutter Gauthier

Tim Washe -- Ryan Poehling -- Ian Moore

Jackson LaCombe -- Jacob Trouba

Pavel Mintyukov -- John Carlson

Tyson Hinds -- Tristan Luneau

Lukas Dostal

Ville Husso

Scratched: Olen Zellweger, Frank Vatrano, Drew Helleson, Radko Gudas

Injured: Jansen Harkins (hand surgery), Ross Johnston (lower body)

Predators projected lineup

Steven Stamkos -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Luke Evangelista

Filip Forsberg -- Matthew Wood -- Cole O’Hara

Zachary L’Heureux -- Erik Haula -- Joakim Kemell

Reid Schaefer -- Fedor Svechkov -- Ozzy Wiesblatt

Brady Skjei -- Nick Perbix

Adam Wilsby -- Justin Barron

Kevin Gravel -- Ryan Ufko

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Tyson Jost, Aiden Fink, Jonathan Marchessault, Roman Josi

Injured: Nicolas Hague (upper body)

Status report

Luneau was enter the lineup after being recalled from San Diego of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. … Predators coach Andrew Brunette said there will be some game-time lineup decisions. ... O’Hara and Fink, a forward, each could make his NHL debut.