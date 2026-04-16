Dukcs at Predators projected lineups

DUCKS (42-33-6) at PREDATORS (38-33-10)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, Victory+, KCOP-13, SNO
Ducks projected lineup
Jeffrey Viel -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry
Alex Killorn -- Mikael Granlund -- Beckett Sennecke
Chris Kreider -- Mason McTavish -- Cutter Gauthier
Tim Washe -- Ryan Poehling -- Ian Moore
Jackson LaCombe -- Jacob Trouba
Pavel Mintyukov -- John Carlson
Tyson Hinds -- Tristan Luneau
Lukas Dostal
Ville Husso
Scratched: Olen Zellweger, Frank Vatrano, Drew Helleson, Radko Gudas
Injured: Jansen Harkins (hand surgery), Ross Johnston (lower body)
Predators projected lineup
Steven Stamkos -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Luke Evangelista
Filip Forsberg -- Matthew Wood -- Cole O’Hara
Zachary L’Heureux -- Erik Haula -- Joakim Kemell
Reid Schaefer -- Fedor Svechkov -- Ozzy Wiesblatt
Brady Skjei -- Nick Perbix
Adam Wilsby -- Justin Barron
Kevin Gravel -- Ryan Ufko
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Tyson Jost, Aiden Fink, Jonathan Marchessault, Roman Josi
Injured: Nicolas Hague (upper body)
Status report
Luneau was enter the lineup after being recalled from San Diego of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. … Predators coach Andrew Brunette said there will be some game-time lineup decisions. ... O’Hara and Fink, a forward, each could make his NHL debut.