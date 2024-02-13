Ducks at Canadiens

DUCKS (18-31-2) at CANADIENS (21-23-8)

7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, BSSC, BSSD

Ducks projected lineup

Adam Henrique -- Leo Carlsson -- Ryan Strome

Frank Vatrano -- Mason McTavish -- Troy Terry

Max Jones -- Isac Lundestrom -- Jakob Silfverberg

Ross Johnston -- Sam Carrick -- Benoit-Olivier Groulx

Cam Fowler -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Urho Vaakanainen -- Radko Gudas

Jackson LaCombe -- Gustav Lindstrom

Lukas Dostal

John Gibson

Scratched: Brock McGinn, Brett Leason

Injured: Alex Killorn (knee), Trevor Zegras (broken ankle), Pavel Mintyukov (separated shoulder)

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Tanner Pearson -- Jake Evans -- Josh Anderson

Joshua Roy -- Alex Newhoook -- Joel Armia

Michael Pezzetta -- Brandon Gignac -- Jesse Ylonen

Mike Matheson -- Kaiden Guhle

Jayden Struble -- David Savard

Arber Xhekaj -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Cayden Primeau

Sam Montembeault

Scratched: Jake Allen

Injured: Rafael Harvey-Pinard (lower body), Jordan Harris (upper body)

Suspended: Brendan Gallagher

Status report

McTavish returns after missing a 5-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Friday because of an upper-body injury. … Dostal is expected to start after making eight saves in relief Friday after Gibson left following the second period because of an upper-body injury. ... Mintyukov, a defenseman, took part in the morning skate. … Primeau will make his first start since Jan. 18; he allowed one goal on six shots in 10:47 after relieving Sam Montembeault in a 9-4 loss at the Boston Bruins on Jan. 20. … Guhle took part in the morning skate and will play; he went to the dressing room after taking a hit by Blues defenseman Marco Scandella late in the third period of a 7-2 loss Sunday. … Harris, a defenseman is day to day. ... Gallagher, a forward, will serve the last of a five-game suspension for an illegal check to the head against New York Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech during a 4-3 win Jan. 25.