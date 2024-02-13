Ducks at Canadiens

DUCKS (18-31-2) at CANADIENS (21-23-8)
7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, BSSC, BSSD
Ducks projected lineup
Adam Henrique -- Leo Carlsson -- Ryan Strome
Frank Vatrano -- Mason McTavish -- Troy Terry
Max Jones -- Isac Lundestrom -- Jakob Silfverberg
Ross Johnston -- Sam Carrick -- Benoit-Olivier Groulx
Cam Fowler -- Ilya Lyubushkin
Urho Vaakanainen -- Radko Gudas
Jackson LaCombe -- Gustav Lindstrom
Lukas Dostal
John Gibson
Scratched: Brock McGinn, Brett Leason
Injured: Alex Killorn (knee), Trevor Zegras (broken ankle), Pavel Mintyukov (separated shoulder)
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Tanner Pearson -- Jake Evans -- Josh Anderson
Joshua Roy -- Alex Newhoook -- Joel Armia
Michael Pezzetta -- Brandon Gignac -- Jesse Ylonen
Mike Matheson -- Kaiden Guhle
Jayden Struble -- David Savard
Arber Xhekaj -- Johnathan Kovacevic
Cayden Primeau
Sam Montembeault
Scratched: Jake Allen
Injured: Rafael Harvey-Pinard (lower body), Jordan Harris (upper body)
Suspended: Brendan Gallagher
Status report
McTavish returns after missing a 5-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Friday because of an upper-body injury. … Dostal is expected to start after making eight saves in relief Friday after Gibson left following the second period because of an upper-body injury. ... Mintyukov, a defenseman, took part in the morning skate. … Primeau will make his first start since Jan. 18; he allowed one goal on six shots in 10:47 after relieving Sam Montembeault in a 9-4 loss at the Boston Bruins on Jan. 20. … Guhle took part in the morning skate and will play; he went to the dressing room after taking a hit by Blues defenseman Marco Scandella late in the third period of a 7-2 loss Sunday. … Harris, a defenseman is day to day. ... Gallagher, a forward, will serve the last of a five-game suspension for an illegal check to the head against New York Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech during a 4-3 win Jan. 25.