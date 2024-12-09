Ducks at Canadiens projected lineups

DUCKS (10-12-3) at CANADIENS (10-14-3)
7:30 p.m. ET; RDS, Prime, Victory+
Ducks projected lineup
Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Alex Killorn
Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry
Brock McGinn -- Isac Lundestrom -- Brett Leason
Ross Johnston -- Jansen Harkins -- Sam Colangelo
Cam Fowler -- Jacob Trouba
Brian Dumoulin -- Radko Gudas
Jackson LaCombe -- Olen Zellweger
Lukas Dostal
John Gibson
Scratched: Pavel Mintyukov, Drew Helleson
Injured: Robby Fabbri (lower body), Leo Carlsson (upper body), Trevor Zegras (lower body)
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Alex Newhook
Juraj Slafkovsky -- Kirby Dach -- Patrik Laine
Josh Anderson -- Christian Dvorak -- Brendan Gallagher
Emil Heineman -- Jake Evans -- Joel Armia
Lane Hutson -- Mike Matheson
Kaiden Guhle -- Justin Barron
Arber Xhekaj -- David Savard
Sam Montembeault
Cayden Primeau
Scratched: Jayden Struble, Michael Pezzetta
Injured: None
Status report
Trouba will play his first game for the Ducks after being acquired in a trade with the New York Rangers on Friday. ... Carlsson is considered day to day; the forward will miss his sixth straight game. … Barron will play after being scratched for a 4-2 loss against the Washington Capitals on Saturday.