Ducks at Canadiens projected lineups

DUCKS (10-12-3) at CANADIENS (10-14-3)

7:30 p.m. ET; RDS, Prime, Victory+

Ducks projected lineup

Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Alex Killorn

Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry

Brock McGinn -- Isac Lundestrom -- Brett Leason

Ross Johnston -- Jansen Harkins -- Sam Colangelo

Cam Fowler -- Jacob Trouba

Brian Dumoulin -- Radko Gudas

Jackson LaCombe -- Olen Zellweger

Lukas Dostal

John Gibson

Scratched: Pavel Mintyukov, Drew Helleson

Injured: Robby Fabbri (lower body), Leo Carlsson (upper body), Trevor Zegras (lower body)

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Alex Newhook

Juraj Slafkovsky -- Kirby Dach -- Patrik Laine

Josh Anderson -- Christian Dvorak -- Brendan Gallagher

Emil Heineman -- Jake Evans -- Joel Armia

Lane Hutson -- Mike Matheson

Kaiden Guhle -- Justin Barron

Arber Xhekaj -- David Savard

Sam Montembeault

Cayden Primeau

Scratched: Jayden Struble, Michael Pezzetta

Injured: None

Status report

Trouba will play his first game for the Ducks after being acquired in a trade with the New York Rangers on Friday. ... Carlsson is considered day to day; the forward will miss his sixth straight game. … Barron will play after being scratched for a 4-2 loss against the Washington Capitals on Saturday.