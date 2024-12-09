Ducks at Canadiens projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

DUCKS (10-12-3) at CANADIENS (10-14-3)

7:30 p.m. ET; RDS, Prime, Victory+

Ducks projected lineup

Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Alex Killorn

Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry

Brock McGinn -- Isac Lundestrom -- Brett Leason

Ross Johnston -- Jansen Harkins -- Sam Colangelo

Cam Fowler -- Jacob Trouba

Brian Dumoulin -- Radko Gudas

Jackson LaCombe -- Olen Zellweger

Lukas Dostal

John Gibson

Scratched: Pavel Mintyukov, Drew Helleson

Injured: Robby Fabbri (lower body), Leo Carlsson (upper body), Trevor Zegras (lower body)

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Alex Newhook

Juraj Slafkovsky -- Kirby Dach -- Patrik Laine

Josh Anderson -- Christian Dvorak -- Brendan Gallagher

Emil Heineman -- Jake Evans -- Joel Armia

Lane Hutson -- Mike Matheson

Kaiden Guhle -- Justin Barron

Arber Xhekaj -- David Savard

Sam Montembeault

Cayden Primeau

Scratched: Jayden Struble, Michael Pezzetta

Injured: None

Status report

Trouba will play his first game for the Ducks after being acquired in a trade with the New York Rangers on Friday. ... Carlsson is considered day to day; the forward will miss his sixth straight game. … Barron will play after being scratched for a 4-2 loss against the Washington Capitals on Saturday.

Latest News

NHL Buzz: Greenway likely to return for Sabres against Red Wings

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Shesterkin grateful for 8-year contract with Rangers, happy to eliminate 'all this noise'

NHL On Tap: Trouba to make Ducks debut against Canadiens

Matthew Tkachuk leads 3 Stars of the Week

Lemaire to be inducted into Devils Ring of Honor

Mrazek sidelined for Blackhawks with groin injury

Montembeault lands 4 Nations Face-Off spot with Canada after solid start with Canadiens

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups

Stars score 4 straight in 3rd period to defeat Flames

NHL nationally televised games for week of Dec. 9

Zizing ‘Em Up: Pietrangelo grateful for daughter’s health, 4 Nations Face-Off selection

Celebrini, Michkov among top rookies aged 20 or younger

Cooley gets goal, assist in Utah Hockey Club win against Flyers

Wedgewood makes 25 saves, Avalanche shut out Devils

Johnson scores twice in 3rd, lifts Blue Jackets past Jets

Sorokin makes 29 saves, Islanders edge Senators