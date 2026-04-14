Ducks at Wild projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned 12/3/25
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

DUCKS (42-32-6) at WILD (45-24-12)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNO, Victory+, KCOP-13, KSTC

Ducks projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry

Alex Killorn -- Mikael Granlund -- Beckett Sennecke

Jeffrey Viel -- Mason McTavish -- Cutter Gauthier

Tim Washe -- Ryan Poehling -- Ian Moore

Jackson LaCombe -- Jacob Trouba

Pavel Mintyukov -- John Carlson

Tyson Hinds -- Radko Gudas

Lukas Dostal

Ville Husso

Scratched: Olen Zellweger, Frank Vatrano, Drew Helleson

Injured: Jansen Harkins (hand surgery), Ross Johnston (lower body)

Wild projected lineup

Yakov Trenin -- Danila Yurov -- Vladimir Tarasenko

Marcus Johansson -- Hunter Haight -- Bobby Brink

Nico Sturm -- Michael McCarron -- Nick Foligno

Robby Fabbri -- Ben Jones -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Viking Gustafsson-Nyberg -- Jared Spurgeon

Jake Middleton -- Brock Faber

Daemon Hunt -- Matt Kiersted

Jesper Wallstedt

Filip Gustavsson

Scratched: Jonas Brodin, Mats Zuccarello, Joel Eriksson Ek, Zach Bogosian, Jeff Petry, Viking Gustafsson-Nyberg, Matt Boldy, Marcus Foligno, Ryan Hartman, Quinn Hughes, Kirill Kaprizov

Injured: None

Status report

The Wild did not hold a morning skate following a 6-3 loss at the St. Louis Blues on Monday. ... Minnesota, locked into third place in the Central Division, is expected to rest several starters for the second straight game.

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