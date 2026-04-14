Ducks at Wild projected lineups

DUCKS (42-32-6) at WILD (45-24-12)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNO, Victory+, KCOP-13, KSTC
Ducks projected lineup
Chris Kreider -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry
Alex Killorn -- Mikael Granlund -- Beckett Sennecke
Jeffrey Viel -- Mason McTavish -- Cutter Gauthier
Tim Washe -- Ryan Poehling -- Ian Moore
Jackson LaCombe -- Jacob Trouba
Pavel Mintyukov -- John Carlson
Tyson Hinds -- Radko Gudas
Lukas Dostal
Ville Husso
Scratched: Olen Zellweger, Frank Vatrano, Drew Helleson
Injured: Jansen Harkins (hand surgery), Ross Johnston (lower body)
Wild projected lineup
Yakov Trenin -- Danila Yurov -- Vladimir Tarasenko
Marcus Johansson -- Hunter Haight -- Bobby Brink
Nico Sturm -- Michael McCarron -- Nick Foligno
Robby Fabbri -- Ben Jones -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Viking Gustafsson-Nyberg -- Jared Spurgeon
Jake Middleton -- Brock Faber
Daemon Hunt -- Matt Kiersted
Jesper Wallstedt
Filip Gustavsson
Scratched: Jonas Brodin, Mats Zuccarello, Joel Eriksson Ek, Zach Bogosian, Jeff Petry, Viking Gustafsson-Nyberg, Matt Boldy, Marcus Foligno, Ryan Hartman, Quinn Hughes, Kirill Kaprizov
Injured: None
Status report
The Wild did not hold a morning skate following a 6-3 loss at the St. Louis Blues on Monday. ... Minnesota, locked into third place in the Central Division, is expected to rest several starters for the second straight game.