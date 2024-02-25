Kings overcome Gibson's 48 saves, defeat Ducks in shootout

Doughty, Fiala each has goal, assist for Los Angeles

Recap: Ducks @ Kings 2.24.24

By Dan Greenspan
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

LOS ANGELES -- Drew Doughty and Kevin Fiala each had a goal and an assist for the Los Angeles Kings in a 3-2 shootout win against the Anaheim Ducks at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday.

David Rittich made 22 saves for the Kings (29-17-10), who are 7-2-1 in their past 10 games. Pierre-Luc Dubois and Trevor Moore scored in the shootout, and Rittich saved attempts by Mason McTavish and  Alex Killorn. 

John Gibson made 48 saves for the Ducks (20-34-3). 

Jakob Silfverberg put the Ducks up 1-0 at 9:33 of the first period, scoring on a wrist shot from the left circle that beat Rittich under his glove on the power play.

Fiala tied it 1-1 on the power play at 15:23 with a wrist shot from the left circle through the screen of Anze Kopitar. Fiala scored a power-play goal for the third straight game. 

Sam Carrick gave Anaheim a 2-1 lead at 9:08 of the second period by getting a touch on Adam Henrique’s centering pass on a short-handed 2-on-1 rush before it went in off Doughty’s stick. 

Doughty made amends by tying it 2-2 at 14:24 on a wrist shot from the high slot through traffic on the power play.

Latest News

Sherwood scores twice for Predators in win against Sharks 

Hanifin has 3 points, Flames defeat Oilers

Kaprizov’s 3 points help Wild ease past Kraken

Oettinger, Stars defeat Hurricanes to end 4-game skid 

P. Kane's return to Chicago with Red Wings 'will be pretty loud'

Kane’s time with Blackhawks filled with many magical memories

Top United States-born player debated by NHL.com writers

Hurricanes fan says hockey helped her fight cancer

Canucks score twice late in 3rd, top Bruins in OT to end 4-game skid

Senators recover, defeat Golden Knights in shootout

Bertuzzi scores hat trick, Maple Leafs edge Avalanche for 7th straight win

Panthers tie it late, defeat Capitals in OT

The Green Men return to Canucks game after 8-year hiatus

Meier, Devils hand Canadiens 5th straight loss

NHL Buzz: Tkachuk out, Forsling in for Panthers against Capitals

Kucherov has 3 points, Lightning hang on for win against Islanders

Kane plans to 'enjoy the whole thing' in Chicago return

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today