Kings overcome Gibson's 48 saves, defeat Ducks in shootout

David Rittich made 22 saves for the Kings (29-17-10), who are 7-2-1 in their past 10 games. Pierre-Luc Dubois and Trevor Moore scored in the shootout, and Rittich saved attempts by Mason McTavish and Alex Killorn.

John Gibson made 48 saves for the Ducks (20-34-3).

Jakob Silfverberg put the Ducks up 1-0 at 9:33 of the first period, scoring on a wrist shot from the left circle that beat Rittich under his glove on the power play.

Fiala tied it 1-1 on the power play at 15:23 with a wrist shot from the left circle through the screen of Anze Kopitar. Fiala scored a power-play goal for the third straight game.

Sam Carrick gave Anaheim a 2-1 lead at 9:08 of the second period by getting a touch on Adam Henrique’s centering pass on a short-handed 2-on-1 rush before it went in off Doughty’s stick.

Doughty made amends by tying it 2-2 at 14:24 on a wrist shot from the high slot through traffic on the power play.