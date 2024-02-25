LOS ANGELES -- Drew Doughty and Kevin Fiala each had a goal and an assist for the Los Angeles Kings in a 3-2 shootout win against the Anaheim Ducks at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday.
Kings overcome Gibson's 48 saves, defeat Ducks in shootout
Doughty, Fiala each has goal, assist for Los Angeles
David Rittich made 22 saves for the Kings (29-17-10), who are 7-2-1 in their past 10 games. Pierre-Luc Dubois and Trevor Moore scored in the shootout, and Rittich saved attempts by Mason McTavish and Alex Killorn.
John Gibson made 48 saves for the Ducks (20-34-3).
Jakob Silfverberg put the Ducks up 1-0 at 9:33 of the first period, scoring on a wrist shot from the left circle that beat Rittich under his glove on the power play.
Fiala tied it 1-1 on the power play at 15:23 with a wrist shot from the left circle through the screen of Anze Kopitar. Fiala scored a power-play goal for the third straight game.
Sam Carrick gave Anaheim a 2-1 lead at 9:08 of the second period by getting a touch on Adam Henrique’s centering pass on a short-handed 2-on-1 rush before it went in off Doughty’s stick.
Doughty made amends by tying it 2-2 at 14:24 on a wrist shot from the high slot through traffic on the power play.