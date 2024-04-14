Rittich makes 28 saves, Kings defeat Ducks to gain in Pacific race

LOS ANGELES -- David Rittich made 28 saves, and the Los Angeles Kings gained in the Pacific Division with a 3-1 win against the Anaheim Ducks at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday.

Pierre-Luc Dubois, Kevin Fiala and Matt Roy scored for the Kings (43-26-11), who have won five of their past six and moved three points ahead of the idle Vegas Golden Knights for third place in the Pacific.

Los Angeles center Anze Kopitar did not play because of an undisclosed injury and is day to day.

Trevor Zegras scored, and Lukas Dostal made 25 saves for the Ducks (26-50-5), who have lost four of five.

Dubois gave the Kings a 1-0 lead at 2:45 of the second period on the power play, scoring near the right post.

Roy extended it 2-0 at 10:33 on a wrist shot from the blue line through traffic.

Zegras cut it to 2-1 at 11:18 of the third period with a wrist shot from the left circle during a 4-on-4.

Fiala scored on a wraparound at the right post for the 3-1 final at 17:42.