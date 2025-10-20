Quenneville relishing opportunity to coach again in NHL with Ducks

CHICAGO -- Joel Quenneville understands the task ahead.
The 67-year-old coach has taken over a team in the Anaheim Ducks that wants to return to its former success, that needs to get better results and see more growth out of its young, talented group. It’s much like when he was named coach of the Chicago Blackhawks in October 2008.
“We have a lot of young speed, some quickness, some skill, kind of like Chicago. A little early to give them that type of credit because that’s been proven (there). We have to prove it (here),” said Quenneville, who won the Stanley Cup with the Blackhawks in 2010, 2013 and 2015.
“Certainly, it’d be nice if a couple of these young guys could turn out to be a (Jonathan) Toews and a (Patrick) Kane. Dream in color and go from there."
That’s the goal for the Ducks (2-2-1), whose five-game road trip began with a 2-1 overtime loss to the Blackhawks at United Center on Sunday.
This wasn’t Quenneville’s first trip back to Chicago, where he coached for 11 seasons before he was fired on Nov. 6, 2018, after the Blackhawks got off to a 6-6-3 start. That came on Jan. 21, 2020, when he returned to United Center as coach of the Florida Panthers.
However, it was the first time he had been in Chicago since he resigned as Panthers coach on Oct. 28, 2021, after he was named in an independent investigation into the Blackhawks for allegations by former player Kyle Beach of sexual assault by then-video coach Brad Aldrich in 2010.
When asked if he thinks back on that time any differently now, Quenneville said: “That stretch was so far back that it was like, it’s hard to remember the dates. At the same time, we felt that the things that we learned from that were that I could have been more forceful or asking more questions and gotten more involved in the details of what happened. At the same time, we learned through that.
“I know that applying those lessons now, I think the two takeaways were one, applying those lessons, making sure it doesn’t happen under our watch is one of them, and making sure the players’ health and safety is priority No. 1.”
Quenneville added that he’s talked with Beach, though he didn’t want to divulge the details of their discussions. Instead he said, “they’re always healthy conversations.”
Over his 26 seasons as an NHL coach, Quenneville has gone 971-574-151 with 77 ties with the St. Louis Blues, Colorado Avalanche, Blackhawks, Panthers and Ducks. He ranks second in NHL history in wins, behind only Scotty Bowman (1,244).