Anaheim celebrates Navy veteran as 21st Duck during home opener

Double amputee, Doc Jacobs, joins team on ice

PIT@ANA: Newest 21st Duck introduced pregame

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Daniel “Doc” Jacobs led the way for the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday.

During player introductions, the Navy veteran sledded out as the 21st Duck and joined the team on the Honda Center ice before their home opener against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Every season the Ducks give out the 21st Duck honor to a fan who embodies perseverance, courage, character, inspiration or makes a positive impact on their community.

In 2006, Jacobs lost both of his legs during an IED attack in Iraq. He earned a Bronze Star with Valor and Purple Heart after he became the first amputee to return to a deployable infantry unit in U.S. history.

After retirement from the Navy, Jacobs has run marathons, tried out for professional baseball teams and represented the U.S. in the Paralympics.

Earlier in the week, Ducks goalie Lukas Dostal surprised Jacobs with a video call to announce the Navy veteran’s selection as the 21st Duck.

On Monday, the Ducks hosted Jacobs and his family at practice. Jacobs put on his gear and joined the Ducks on the ice. After practice, he shared his story with the team.

Jacobs walked the orange carpet with the Dostal before the home opener where he got to talk about what the honor means to him.

“Honestly, it’s been surreal especially when Dostal gave me the call,” Jacobs said in an interview with Victory+ TV. “Just to be part of the Ducks family and the group of heroes, the 21st Ducks, it’s incredible.”

Short Shifts

Canadiens remember Dryden with special pregame ceremony 

Flyers to honor player of the game with Parent mask 

Smith, Celebrini post hilarious video as 'Dumb and Dumber' characters

Canadiens show Hutson love after signing new contract

Judge, Rizzo take in Rangers game at Madison Square Garden

Schaefer roasts his father after scoring 1st NHL goal with Islanders

Senators forward Cousins welcomed back by Panthers fans

Sullivan receives warms welcome from Pittsburgh crowd in return

Avalanche dress like Burns before defenseman’s 1,500th NHL game

Greatest Save Candidate: Flames goalie Wolf dives, gets help from teammates

MLB’s Naylor rocks Kraken jersey during Mariners' postgame celebration

Short Shifts Power Rankings: October 10

Penguins celebrate Crosby, Malkin, Letang’s 20th season together

Penguins debut alternate gold throwback-style jerseys at home opener

Dahlin walks Sabres home opener carpet with teenage cancer patient

Maple Leafs pay tribute to Dryden before home opener 

Red Wings add jersey patch for legend Delvecchio

Kings surprise fans with alternate jersey reveal