Anaheim celebrates Navy veteran as 21st Duck during home opener

Daniel “Doc” Jacobs led the way for the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday.

During player introductions, the Navy veteran sledded out as the 21st Duck and joined the team on the Honda Center ice before their home opener against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Every season the Ducks give out the 21st Duck honor to a fan who embodies perseverance, courage, character, inspiration or makes a positive impact on their community.

In 2006, Jacobs lost both of his legs during an IED attack in Iraq. He earned a Bronze Star with Valor and Purple Heart after he became the first amputee to return to a deployable infantry unit in U.S. history.

After retirement from the Navy, Jacobs has run marathons, tried out for professional baseball teams and represented the U.S. in the Paralympics.

Earlier in the week, Ducks goalie Lukas Dostal surprised Jacobs with a video call to announce the Navy veteran’s selection as the 21st Duck.