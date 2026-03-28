McDavid has 3 points, Oilers hold off Ducks to gain in Pacific race

Savoie scores in 3rd straight for Edmonton; Anaheim point streak ends at 6

Ducks at Oilers | Recap

By Gerry Moddejonge
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

EDMONTON -- Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists, and the Edmonton Oilers held on to win 4-2 against the Anaheim Ducks at Rogers Place on Saturday.

Zach Hyman had a goal and an assist, and Matt Savoie scored in his third straight game for the Oilers (37-28-9), who won three games in a row for just the second time this season. Evan Bouchard had two assists, and Connor Ingram made 27 saves.

Edmonton pulled within three points of Anaheim, which has a game in hand, for first place in the Pacific Division.

Cutter Gauthier and Beckett Sennecke scored, and John Carlson had two assists for the Ducks (41-28-4), who had four straight wins during a six-game point streak (5-0-1). Lukas Dostal made 30 saves.

McDavid put Edmonton ahead 1-0 at 7:36 of the second period after corralling a bouncing puck off a slap shot from the point by Evan Bouchard that went wide. Carlson sent a clearing attempt off McDavid’s skates at the side of the net before both McDavid and Max Jones took a backhand stab at the puck, with Jones touching it first and McDavid tapping past Dostal’s’ blocker midair.

Edmonton outshot Anaheim 11-3 in the second period.

Roslovic extended it to 2-0 with his 20th goal of the season at 4:59 of the third period. He took a pass from the slot by Hyman on an odd-man rush and scored five-hole as Dostal came across the crease.

Savoie pushed it to 3-0 at 6:10 after taking a cross-crease pass from Vasily Podkolzin and stuffing it glove side past Dostal from in tight.

Sennecke cut it to 3-1 at 6:53, tipping a wrist shot from the point by Carlson through Ingram’s legs.

Gauthier made it 3-2 at 9:41, taking a pass from behind the net by Jeffrey Viel, following another point shot from Carlson, and snapping it into open space stick side behind Ingram.

Hyman scored into an empty net on a pass from McDavid with 17 seconds remaining for the 4-2 final.

Latest News

Lilleberg has 3 points, Lightning score 4 straight to rally past Senators

Jagr, not officially retired, says professional hockey career likely complete

Rantanen back in Stars lineup for 1st time since Feb. 4

Islanders score 5 in 2nd, rally past Panthers to climb in playoff race

Crosby day to day for Penguins with lower-body injury

Goal of the Season? Tkachuk goes between the legs for slick score

NHL Playoffs Buzz: Wild can clinch playoff berth with win vs. Bruins

Status report: Kucherov misses Lightning win with illness

'NHL Goal Chase' picks for upcoming games

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Top 10 moments in Kraft Hockeyville history

Garand gets 1st NHL win, Rangers cruise past Blackhawks

NHL Status Report: Severson week to week for Blue Jackets

Red Wings score 3 in 1st, defeat Sabres to gain in Eastern wild-card race

PWHL players bond with women’s hockey pioneers at Detroit clinic