Ekholm gets 1st NHL hat trick, Oilers end Ducks' winning streak at 7

Granlund put the Ducks ahead 1-0 with his first power-play goal at 3:24 of the first period. He took a pass from Chris Kreider in the left circle and roofed a shot over Jarry’s right shoulder.

Hyman tied it 1-1 with his own power-play goal at 17:14, tapping in a cross-crease pass from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins at the left post.

Alex Killorn scored 55 seconds into the second period to put the Ducks back in front 2-1. Ryan Poehling won a battle with Ekholm and Vasily Podkolzin for Killorn's dump-in behind the net before passing out front to the forward, who beat Jarry's blocker from the edge of the crease.

Husso would preserve the one-goal lead by denying McDavid on a penalty shot at 3:18, but the Oilers would pull away by getting four goals from their defensemen in a 3:49 span.

“They were great breaking the puck out, joining the rush and creating offense for us,” Draisaitl said. “You need every part of the game to contribute.”

Spencer Stastney tied it 2-2 at 4:36 when his centering pass for Kasperi Kapanen deflected in off of the right skate of Ducks defenseman Olen Zellweger.

Ekholm gave Edmonton a 3-2 lead at 6:28. Skating in on a rush, Ekholm swept a pass from McDavid back to Hyman before continuing to the net for a give-and-go that he put through Husso’s five-hole.

Darnell Nurse pushed the lead to 4-2 at 7:34. Poehling tripped himself up at the offensive blue line, allowing Nurse to pick up the puck and carry it in on a 2-on-1 rush before beating Husso short side under his blocker from the left circle.

Ekholm then made it 5-2 at 8:25. Following another turnover by the Ducks in the neutral zone, Ekholm skated in on a 2-on-1 rush and lifted a shot over Husso's glove from the left circle.

Granlund cut the lead to 5-3 on a power play at 13:41. He received a spinning cross-ice pass from Sennecke in the right circle and beat Jarry short side under his glove.

Granlund completed the hat trick with his third power-play goal to get the Ducks to within 5-4 at 13:38 of the third period. He took another a cross-slot pass from Sennecke and scored with a shot from the bottom of the right circle that deflected in off the skate of Nurse.

It was his third NHL hat trick and his first since Dec. 29, 2017, with the Minnesota Wild.

“I think we were doing a lot of good things out there, playing the right way,” Granlund said. “Everyone was doing what we can in our systems, and I think we’ve been doing a really good job for seven or eight games.

“Obviously, we didn’t rewarded tonight, but it’s not an easy game playing back-to-back and coming into this building.”

McDavid scored into an empty net to make it 6-4 at 18:12, and Ekholm completed his hat trick by scoring another empty-net goal with 11 seconds remaining for the 7-4 final.

“He's a great player all around,” Draisaitl said of Ekholm. “He knows when to jump into the rush. He's extremely smart, he's got a bomb of a shot, he knows when to use it, and his placement is elite.”

NOTES: Ekholm entered the night with just three career multigoal games, with his last coming on March 21, 2024. ... Ducks forward Cutter Gauthier had an assist to push his point streak to five games (three goals, four assists). ... Anaheim was 3-for-4 on the power play. Edmonton was 1-for-3. ... Oilers center Josh Samanski was plus-2 in 7:43 of ice time in his NHL debut.