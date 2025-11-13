Ducks at Red Wings projected lineups

DUCKS (11-4-1) at RED WINGS (9-7-0)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, KTTV, Victory+

Ducks projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry

Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Beckett Sennecke

Nikita Nesterenko -- Ryan Poehling -- Alex Killorn

Ryan Strome -- Mikael Granlund -- Frank Vatrano

Jackson LaCombe -- Drew Helleson

Olen Zellweger -- Jacob Trouba

Pavel Mintyukov -- Ian Moore

Lukas Dostal

Petr Mrazek

Scratched: Sam Colangelo, Ross Johnston, Jansen Harkins

Injured: Radko Gudas (lower body)

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Patrick Kane -- J.T. Compher -- Emmitt Finnie

Marco Kasper -- Nate Danielson -- Mason Appleton

James van Riemsdyk -- Andrew Copp -- Elmer Soderblom

Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Axel Sandin-Pellikka

Travis Hamonic -- Albert Johansson

John Gibson

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Jacob Bernard-Docker, Jonatan Berggren, Michael Rasmussen

Injured: None

Status report

Strome will make his season debut after missing 16 games with an upper-body injury. ... Granlund will return after missing eight games with a lower-body injury. ... Gibson will start against his former team for the second time in two weeks. … The Red Wings held an optional morning skate Thursday. ... Detroit coach Todd McLellan juggled his top two lines at practice Wednesday, with DeBrincat moving to the top line and Finnie to the second line.