Ducks at Red Wings projected lineups

DUCKS (11-4-1) at RED WINGS (9-7-0)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, KTTV, Victory+
Ducks projected lineup
Chris Kreider -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry
Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Beckett Sennecke
Nikita Nesterenko -- Ryan Poehling -- Alex Killorn
Ryan Strome -- Mikael Granlund -- Frank Vatrano
Jackson LaCombe -- Drew Helleson
Olen Zellweger -- Jacob Trouba
Pavel Mintyukov -- Ian Moore
Lukas Dostal
Petr Mrazek
Scratched: Sam Colangelo, Ross Johnston, Jansen Harkins
Injured: Radko Gudas (lower body)
Red Wings projected lineup
Alex DeBrincat -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
Patrick Kane -- J.T. Compher -- Emmitt Finnie
Marco Kasper -- Nate Danielson -- Mason Appleton
James van Riemsdyk -- Andrew Copp -- Elmer Soderblom
Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot -- Axel Sandin-Pellikka
Travis Hamonic -- Albert Johansson
John Gibson
Cam Talbot
Scratched: Jacob Bernard-Docker, Jonatan Berggren, Michael Rasmussen
Injured: None
Status report
Strome will make his season debut after missing 16 games with an upper-body injury. ... Granlund will return after missing eight games with a lower-body injury. ... Gibson will start against his former team for the second time in two weeks. … The Red Wings held an optional morning skate Thursday. ... Detroit coach Todd McLellan juggled his top two lines at practice Wednesday, with DeBrincat moving to the top line and Finnie to the second line.