Killorn has 3 points, lifts Ducks to OT win against Blue Jackets

Scores 2nd of game at 1:43 to end skid after LaCombe ties it late for Anaheim

Ducks at Blue Jackets | Recap

By Craig Merz
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

COLUMBUS -- Alex Killorn scored his second goal of the game at 1:43 of overtime, and the Anaheim Ducks rallied for a 4-3 victory against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Saturday.

Killorn took a stretch pass from Robby Fabbri and scored on a breakaway.

Jackson LaCombe had a goal and an assist, Fabbri and Troy Terry each had two assists, and Killorn added an assist for the Ducks (11-14-4), who ended an 0-4-1 skid. John Gibson made 39 saves.

Kirill Marchenko, Cole Sillinger and James van Riemsdyk scored, and Jet Greaves made 23 saves for the Blue Jackets (12-13-5). They are 0-1-2 in their past three games.

Mason McTavish put the Ducks ahead 1-0 at 16:33 of the first period for his 100th NHL point (41 goals, 59 assists) in his 176th game. He scored with a snap shot on the rush, then was called for goaltender interference at the end of the play.

Marchenko then tied it 1-1 on the power play at 17:09, scoring with a wrist shot from the high slot.

Sillinger gave Columbus a 2-1 lead 34 seconds later at 17:43, taking a pass out of the right corner by Zach Aston-Reese and slipping a backhand under Gibson’s right arm.

Killorn tied it 2-2 at 13:56 of the second period, one-timing a backdoor pass from Ryan Strome.

Van Riemsdyk put the Blue Jackets back in front 3-2 at 11:25 of third period, redirecting a pass from Damon Severson before LaCombe scored on a long one-timer through traffic to make it 3-3 at 17:14.

ANA@CBJ: Killorn earns overtime winner on breakaway

