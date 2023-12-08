Mrazek makes 37 saves, Blackhawks blank Ducks to end 4-game losing streak

Mrazek had his first shutout of the season and 25th in the NHL.

Philipp Kurashev scored a power-play goal for the Blackhawks (8-16-1), who ended an 0-3-1 skid.

Lukas Dostal made 24 saves for Ducks (10-16-0), who have lost 10 of 11.

It was the first game between the top two picks in the 2023 NHL Draft, No. 1 Connor Bedard of the Blackhawks and No. 2 Leo Carlsson of the Ducks. Bedard had the primary assist on Kurashev’s goal. Carlsson had two shots on goal in 19:39 of ice time.

Kurashev scored on a four-minute power play at 9:21 of the second period. Bedard took a cross-ice pass in the left face-off circle from Tyler Johnson and dropped it to Kurashev, who scored from the slot.

Mrazek made several key saves in the period, when the Ducks outshot the Blackhawks 18-10. He stopped Ryan Strome in close at 11:02 and Frank Vatrano coming down the left wing and shooting from the circle at 19:20.

The Ducks outshot the Blackhawks 9-1 in the third period.