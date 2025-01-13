Gauthier scores 2nd goal in OT, Ducks recover to defeat Hurricanes

Gauthier carried the puck from his own blue line into the offensive zone, cut to the left circle and scored on a wrist shot.

Seth Jarvis tied it it 2-2 with 56 seconds remaining in the third period for the Hurricanes. With the extra attacker on, Jarvis took a pass on the backhand before spinning to his forehand and roofing a shot.

Jansen Harkins scored, and Lukas Dostal made 35 saves for the Ducks (18-20-5), who had lost three in a row (0-2-1). Anaheim was shut out 6-0 at the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.

Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Hurricanes (26-15-3), who had won two in a row. Pyotr Kochetkov made 18 saves.

The Ducks took a 1-0 lead at 9:33 of the first period. Harkins received a centering pass from Nikita Nesterenko in the slot and beat Kochetkov with a snap shot over the blocker. The goal was Harkins' first with Anaheim in his 30th game.

Gauthier made it 2-0 at 1:18 of the third period when he held off Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin in the left circle and flipped a shot that beat Kochetkov short side high.

Sebastian Aho threaded a pass from the left circle to Svechnikov for a power-play tap-in at the right post to cut the lead to 2-1 at 7:48.

Earlier in the same power play, Aho had a goal overturned after Anaheim challenged for goalie interference.