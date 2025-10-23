Ducks at Bruins projected lineups

DUCKS (3-2-1) at BRUINS (3-5-0)
7 p.m. ET; Victory+, KCOP-13, NESN
Ducks projected lineup
Cutter Gauthier -- Leo Carlsson -- Alex Killorn
Frank Vatrano -- Mason McTavish -- Beckett Sennecke
Nikita Nesterenko -- Mikael Granlund -- Troy Terry
Ross Johnston -- Ryan Poehling -- Sam Colangelo
Jackson LaCombe – Drew Helleson
Olen Zellweger -- Jacob Trouba
Pavel Mintyukov -- Radko Gudas
Petr Mrazek
Lukas Dostal
Scratched: Pavel Mintyukov
Injured: Jansen Harkins (upper body), Ryan Strome (upper body), Chris Kreider (illness)
Bruins projected lineup
Morgan Geekie -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak
Casey Mittelstadt -- Pavel Zacha -- Viktor Arvidsson
Tanner Jeannot -- Fraser Minten -- Jeffrey Truchon-Viel
Michael Eyssimont -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic
Mason Lohrei -- Charlie McAvoy
Nikita Zadorov -- Andrew Peeke
Michael Callahan -- Henri Jokiharju
Joonas Korpisalo
Jeremy Swayman
Scratched: John Beecher, Marat Khusnutdinov
Injured: Jordan Harris (lower body), Hampus Lindholm (undisclosed)
Status report
Kreider, a forward, did not participate in the Ducks' morning skate Thursday. ... Harkins, a center on injured reserve, did skate. ... Mrazek will make his second start of the season. ... Hampus Lindholm, who has missed the past two games for precautionary reasons, will be a game-time decision, according to Bruins coach Marco Sturm; the defenseman took part in Boston's morning skate. ... Callahan was recalled from Providence of the American Hockey League on Wednesday and is expected to play.