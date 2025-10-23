Ducks at Bruins projected lineups

DUCKS (3-2-1) at BRUINS (3-5-0)

7 p.m. ET; Victory+, KCOP-13, NESN

Ducks projected lineup

Cutter Gauthier -- Leo Carlsson -- Alex Killorn

Frank Vatrano -- Mason McTavish -- Beckett Sennecke

Nikita Nesterenko -- Mikael Granlund -- Troy Terry

Ross Johnston -- Ryan Poehling -- Sam Colangelo

Jackson LaCombe – Drew Helleson

Olen Zellweger -- Jacob Trouba

Pavel Mintyukov -- Radko Gudas

Petr Mrazek

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Pavel Mintyukov

Injured: Jansen Harkins (upper body), Ryan Strome (upper body), Chris Kreider (illness)

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak

Casey Mittelstadt -- Pavel Zacha -- Viktor Arvidsson

Tanner Jeannot -- Fraser Minten -- Jeffrey Truchon-Viel

Michael Eyssimont -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic

Mason Lohrei -- Charlie McAvoy

Nikita Zadorov -- Andrew Peeke

Michael Callahan -- Henri Jokiharju

Joonas Korpisalo

Jeremy Swayman

Scratched: John Beecher, Marat Khusnutdinov

Injured: Jordan Harris (lower body), Hampus Lindholm (undisclosed)

Status report

Kreider, a forward, did not participate in the Ducks' morning skate Thursday. ... Harkins, a center on injured reserve, did skate. ... Mrazek will make his second start of the season. ... Hampus Lindholm, who has missed the past two games for precautionary reasons, will be a game-time decision, according to Bruins coach Marco Sturm; the defenseman took part in Boston's morning skate. ... Callahan was recalled from Providence of the American Hockey League on Wednesday and is expected to play.