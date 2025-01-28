Ducks at Kraken projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

DUCKS (20-23-6) at KRAKEN (22-26-3)

10 p.m. ET; KHN, Victory+, KONG, KCOP-13

Ducks projected lineup

Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry

Trevor Zegras -- Leo Carlsson -- Alex Killorn

Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Robby Fabbri

Jansen Harkins -- Isac Lundestrom -- Brett Leason

Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas

Pavel Mintyukov -- Jacob Trouba

Brian Dumoulin -- Drew Helleson

Lukas Dostal

John Gibson

Scratched: Ross Johnston, Olen Zellweger

Injured: None

Kraken projected lineup

Jaden Schwartz -- Matty Beniers -- Kaapo Kakko

Andre Burakovsky -- Chandler Stephenson -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Jared McCann -- Shane Wright -- Eeli Tolvanen

John Hayden -- Mitchell Stephens -- Brandon Tanev

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Ryker Evans -- Brandon Montour

Jamie Oleksiak -- Joshua Mahura

Philipp Grubauer

Joey Daccord

Scratched: Tye Kartye

Injured: Jordan Eberle (pelvis), Yanni Gourde (lower body)

Status report

The Ducks, who held an optional morning skate Tuesday, are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 5-2 win against the Nashville Predators on Saturday. … The Kraken did not hold a morning skate Tuesday following a 4-2 loss at the Edmonton Oilers on Monday. ... Grubauer could start after Daccord made 27 saves Monday.

