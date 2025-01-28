Ducks at Kraken projected lineups

DUCKS (20-23-6) at KRAKEN (22-26-3)
10 p.m. ET; KHN, Victory+, KONG, KCOP-13
Ducks projected lineup
Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry
Trevor Zegras -- Leo Carlsson -- Alex Killorn
Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Robby Fabbri
Jansen Harkins -- Isac Lundestrom -- Brett Leason
Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas
Pavel Mintyukov -- Jacob Trouba
Brian Dumoulin -- Drew Helleson
Lukas Dostal
John Gibson
Scratched: Ross Johnston, Olen Zellweger
Injured: None
Kraken projected lineup
Jaden Schwartz -- Matty Beniers -- Kaapo Kakko
Andre Burakovsky -- Chandler Stephenson -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
Jared McCann -- Shane Wright -- Eeli Tolvanen
John Hayden -- Mitchell Stephens -- Brandon Tanev
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Ryker Evans -- Brandon Montour
Jamie Oleksiak -- Joshua Mahura
Philipp Grubauer
Joey Daccord
Scratched: Tye Kartye
Injured: Jordan Eberle (pelvis), Yanni Gourde (lower body)
Status report
The Ducks, who held an optional morning skate Tuesday, are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 5-2 win against the Nashville Predators on Saturday. … The Kraken did not hold a morning skate Tuesday following a 4-2 loss at the Edmonton Oilers on Monday. ... Grubauer could start after Daccord made 27 saves Monday.