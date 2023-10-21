Latest News

CHL notebook: Hurricanes prospect Vondras developing with Sudbury

Werenski has goal, assist in return from injury, Blue Jackets top Flames

Hughes scores in OT, Devils defeat Islanders

Toronto Maple Leafs seek spark in return to Tampa Bay

Connor Bedard, Blackhawks excited for home opener

Tkachuk brothers surprise Dad with Blues Hall of Fame news

Ekman-Larsson set to face Canucks for 1st time since signing with Panthers

Best player in Kings history debated by NHL.com 

Robby Fabbri out 4 weeks for Detroit with lower-body injury

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

NHL Buzz news and notes october 20

Anze Kopitar on cusp of becoming Kings all-time games played leader

weekes-weekend-watchlist-highlights-top-games-october-20

laine gives back for mens mental health awareness

nhl on tap news and notes october 20

Unmasked Save percentage on the decline despite better goaltending 

Arizona Coyotes earning respect in latest phase of rebuild

Jake Guentzel flies under radar for Pittsburgh Penguins

Ducks at Coyotes

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

DUCKS (1-2-0) at COYOTES (2-2-0)

4 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSSD, BSSC, SN1

Ducks projected lineup

Trevor Zegras -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry

Frank Vatrano -- Mason McTavish -- Ryan Strome

Max Jones -- Bo Groulx -- Jakob Silfverberg

Ross Johnston -- Sam Carrick -- Brett Leason

Cam Fowler -- Tristan Luneau

Jackson Lacombe -- Radko Gudas

Pavel Mintyukov -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Lukas Dostal

John Gibson

Scratched: Urho Vaakanainen

Injured: Brock McGinn (lower body), Alex Kilorn (broken finger), Jamie Drysdale (lower body), Adam Henrique (illness)

Coyotes projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz

Matias Maccelli -- Logan Cooley -- Jason Zucker

Michael Carcone -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse

Liam O’Brien -- Jack McBain -- Alexander Kerfoot

J.J. Moser -- Sean Durzi

Travis Dermott -- Matt Dumba

Juuso Valimaki -- Troy Stecher

Karel Vejmelka

Connor Ingram

Scratched: Travis Boyd, Josh Brown

Injured: None

Status report: With the Ducks playing a back-to-back, Dostal is expected to start against the Coyotes and Gibson against the Boston Bruins on Sunday. … Carlsson, the No. 2 pick behind Connor Bedard in the 2023 NHL Draft, is expected to play in his first NHL road game. Carlsson scored in his NHL debut Thursday, the Ducks’ 3-2 loss to the Dallas Stars. … Vejmelka was first off the ice Friday at practice and will start. He and Ingram have alternated through four games. … The Coyotes practiced Friday at Mullett Arena so their newer players could get acquainted with the ice. They didn’t practice there during the preseason.