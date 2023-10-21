Ducks at Coyotes

DUCKS (1-2-0) at COYOTES (2-2-0)
4 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSSD, BSSC, SN1
Ducks projected lineup
Trevor Zegras -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry
Frank Vatrano -- Mason McTavish -- Ryan Strome
Max Jones -- Bo Groulx -- Jakob Silfverberg
Ross Johnston -- Sam Carrick -- Brett Leason
Cam Fowler -- Tristan Luneau
Jackson Lacombe -- Radko Gudas
Pavel Mintyukov -- Ilya Lyubushkin
Lukas Dostal
John Gibson
Scratched: Urho Vaakanainen
Injured: Brock McGinn (lower body), Alex Kilorn (broken finger), Jamie Drysdale (lower body), Adam Henrique (illness)
Coyotes projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz
Matias Maccelli -- Logan Cooley -- Jason Zucker
Michael Carcone -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse
Liam O’Brien -- Jack McBain -- Alexander Kerfoot
J.J. Moser -- Sean Durzi
Travis Dermott -- Matt Dumba
Juuso Valimaki -- Troy Stecher
Karel Vejmelka
Connor Ingram
Scratched: Travis Boyd, Josh Brown
Injured: None
Status report: With the Ducks playing a back-to-back, Dostal is expected to start against the Coyotes and Gibson against the Boston Bruins on Sunday. … Carlsson, the No. 2 pick behind Connor Bedard in the 2023 NHL Draft, is expected to play in his first NHL road game. Carlsson scored in his NHL debut Thursday, the Ducks’ 3-2 loss to the Dallas Stars. … Vejmelka was first off the ice Friday at practice and will start. He and Ingram have alternated through four games. … The Coyotes practiced Friday at Mullett Arena so their newer players could get acquainted with the ice. They didn’t practice there during the preseason.