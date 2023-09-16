Latest News

Carlsson off to ‘good start’ with Ducks at Rookie Faceoff Tournament

18-year-old center had assist in debut, was No. 2 pick in 2023 NHL Draft

Leo Carlsson ANA

© Brian Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images

By Dan Arritt
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

Leo Carlsson wore an Anaheim Ducks uniform and played competitive hockey with them for the first time Friday, providing glimpses of the talent that made him the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.

Carlsson wore No. 37 when the Ducks played the Vegas Golden Knights in the opening game of the Rookie Faceoff Tournament at the Dollar Loan Center in Nevada.

The highlight of Carlsson's night came early on when the 18-year-old center earned an assist on a nifty backdoor pass to defenseman Tristan Luneau, who scored the second goal for Anaheim in their 4-2 win.

"Good start," said Carlsson, the seventh Sweden-born player chosen among the top three in an NHL Draft.

Heading into the draft, few expected Carlsson to be wearing a Ducks sweater.

Carlsson came to Nashville with excellent credentials, but many anticipated the Ducks would select fellow center Adam Fantilli with the second pick after Connor Bedard went to the Chicago Blackhawks with the first.

However, the Ducks chose Carlsson and the Columbus Blue Jackets selected Fantilli with the No. 3 pick.

Carlsson's resume includes winning the Swedish Junior Hockey Player of the Year award last season after he had 25 points (10 goals, 15 assists) in 44 games with Orebro, the most points and assists by a junior player in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL).

Carlsson has played 79 games in the SHL, the top league in Sweden that features players a decade or more older than Carlsson.

Anaheim general manager Pat Verbeek said he also liked Carlson's elevated hockey IQ, creativity and 6-foot-3, 198-pound frame, all of which were on display against the Golden Knights.

Several times, Carlsson used his size and strength to maintain possession in crowded areas.

"I thought that we were the better team the whole game," Carlsson said.

After the Ducks opened the scoring with a shorthanded breakaway by Coulson Pitre, a third-round pick (No. 65) in the 2023 NHL Draft, Carlsson made a horizontal pass from just above the goal line and through the crease. Luneau, a second-round pick (No. 53) in the 2022 draft, was there on the other side to score on a tap-in to give Anaheim a 2-0 lead.

The Golden Knights came back to tie the score, 2-2, but the Ducks scored the final two goals of the game.

"Good first period and then the second and third were a little all over the place, mainly power plays, PKs and stuff like that, but overall a good game," Carlsson said.

Carlsson, who signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Ducks on July 12, said he liked the way the Ducks played calmly throughout the game, even after the Golden Knights tied the score. He said he was particularly impressed with the play of goalie Calle Clang, who’s also from Sweden and made 23 saves.

"Good feeling, all over the game," Carlsson said.

Carlsson and the Ducks continue the Rookie Faceoff on Sunday afternoon against the Colorado Avalanche.