Lafreniere set to build on breakout season for Rangers ahead of opener against Penguins

GREENBURGH, N.Y. -- Alexis Lafreniere is ready to take on more entering his fifth NHL season. The New York Rangers want to give it to him.

It isn't so easy.

Lafreniere broke out last season with 57 points (28 goals, 29 assists), with 51 points, including 26 goals, coming at even strength. The obvious next step is to see what he can do as a regular on the power play, but that's the conundrum coach Peter Laviolette is dealing with as the Rangers continue preparations for their regular-season opener at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; TNT, Max).

"It's a weighing and balancing thing," Laviolette said. "You've got a power play that [last season] ranked in the top five and No. 1 for long stretches in the League, so you're balancing that."

Lafreniere, the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, excelled last season as the right wing on a line with center Vincent Trocheck and left wing Artemi Panarin.

Panarin led the Rangers with 120 points (49 goals, 71 assists), including 75 at even strength. Trocheck was second on the team with 77 points (25 goals, 52 assists), with 52 points coming at even strength. All three linemates set NHL highs for points in a season.

Panarin was first among Rangers forwards in even strength ice time (16:31), Trocheck was second (16:24) and Lafreniere was third (15:58).

"I haven't broken that line up yet and we still haven't broken it up, and the reason why is it's been an effective, productive line for us," Laviolette said. "They play off each other well. They're all a little bit different but they all think the game the same way. It's proven to be successful."