Ovechkin looks to get closer to Gretzky vs. Wild, but won’t face Fleury 

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Alex Ovechkin probably won’t get another chance to victimize Marc-Andre Fleury during his relentless pursuit of Wayne Gretzky’s NHL goal record.

Filip Gustavsson will start in goal for the Minnesota Wild, with Fleury backing up, when they host Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals at Xcel Energy Center on Thursday (7:30 ET: Disney+, MNMT, HULU, ESPN+, TVAS-D, SNP, SNE).

Ovechkin, who needs six goals to surpass Gretzky’s total of 894, has scored 28 goals in 47 games against Fleury. That’s Ovechkin’s most goals and most games against any goalie.

“Too many,” Fleury said after the Wild’s morning skate Thursday.

Fleury plans to retire after this, his 21st NHL season, though, So unless Gustavsson doesn’t finish the game Thursday, the 40-year-old likely won’t face Ovechkin again, barring a meeting between the Wild (40-27-5) and Capitals (47-15-9) in the Stanley Cup Final this season.

“Obviously, he’s one of the best goalies to ever play,” Ovechkin said. “It’s kind of sad that he’s not playing tonight because, I hope he’s going to sign one more year but, it was a pretty good battle out there between me and him.”

So, Ovechkin’s power-play goal in the Wild’s 4-3 shootout win at Capital One Arena on Jan. 2, which was the 871st of his career, will likely be the 39-year-old left wing’s last against his longtime foe. Fleury got the last laugh, though, by swatting away Ovechkin’ shootout attempt with his catching glove to clinch Minnesota’s victory that night.

Fleury exchanged signed sticks with Ovechkin, who has an extensive stick collection, after that game.

“I feel lucky I got to play so many games against him,” Fleury said. “Maybe not getting scored on so much by him but it was a good battle. It was good times. Fun. That’s what hockey’s all about. The competitiveness and how exciting it gets. He wants to win; we want to win.

“It’s been a lot of fun. It’s been challenging but fun to play against him.”

Ovechkin, who carries a five-game point streak (three goals, four assists) into the game Thursday, has always had a knack for scoring against the Wild. He has 20 goals in 24 career games against Minnesota, an average of 0.83 goals per game that is his best against any opponent (minimum of five games played). He has 15 goals in 13 games at Xcel Energy Center for a rate of 1.15 goals per game that is his best in any arena (minimum five games).