Killorn talks Ducks' growth, public health initiative on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast

Impact of the discussions going on at the annual NHL General Managers' meetings, the surging Carolina Hurricanes, slumping Columbus Blue Jackets and Alex Killorn of the Anaheim Ducks is all featured on a new episode of the "NHL @TheRink" podcast presented by SKIP.

Killorn is the featured guest this week with co-hosts Dan Rosen and Shawn P. Roarke.

The Ducks forward talks to Rosen and Roarke about the growth he's seeing from the Ducks, the importance of playing meaningful games at this time of the season, what he's seeing from goalie Lukas Dostal and center Leo Carlsson, and what it's like to be a veteran leader that young players look up to.

Killorn, a two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Tampa Bay Lightning, also discusses his partnership with AstraZeneca and his role as a spokesperson for the company's Get Body Checked Against Cancer public health campaign and its new Body Check Cup, a League-wide challenge to encourage fans to speak to their doctors about recommended cancer screenings.

Prior to the interview, Rosen and Roarke cover the topics being discussed at the annual GM meetings in Florida this week, including coach's challenge for goalie interference, what's allowed and what results in overturned goals.

Following Killorn, they dive into the Stanley Cup Playoff races, expressing their concern about the Blue Jackets, who have lost six of seven games (1-6-0), and if they just might be running out of gas.

They talk about Alex Ovechkin's chase for Wayne Gretzky's all-time goals record, with Rosen still thinking he can score eight goals in 15 games, starting Tuesday against the Detroit Red Wings (7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, MNMT, SN360, TVAS) to get the record this season, while Roarke continues to offer a dissenting opinion.

Finally, they get into a meaty discussion on the state of the Hurricanes, who have won seven games in a row.

