On Friday, the Anaheim Ducks spontaneously welcomed a guest into their locker room after noticing a special sign in the crowd.

Seven-year-old Ducks fan Hendrik King was shown on the big screen during the game at Honda Center, and soon was meeting his favorite players in the locker room.

Hendrik – a cancer patient – had a sign that said “Sticking it to Cancer.”

The young fan got a loud ovation from the crowd after he was shown with his sign, and the team took notice as well.