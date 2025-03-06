Kerfoot, Cole each signs 1-year contract with Utah Hockey Club

Forward, defenseman significant contributors in franchise's 1st season

Kerfoot Cole

© Getty Images

By Matt Komma
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

Alex Kerfoot and Ian Cole each signed a one-year contract with the Utah Hockey Club for the 2025-26 season on Wednesday. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Each could have become an unrestricted free agent on July 1.

Kerfoot, a 30-year-old forward, has 16 points (seven goals, nine assists) in 61 games for Utah this season, the franchise’s first. He leads Utah forwards in blocked shots (45).

“We are very pleased for Alex to remain in Utah,” Utah general manager Bill Armstrong said. “Alex is an important leader for our group with his versatility on the ice and leadership on the ice, and we look forward to having his continued contribution as we fight down the stretch to make the playoffs.”

Selected by the New Jersey Devils in the fifth round (No. 150) of the 2012 NHL Draft, Kerfoot has 280 points (94 goals, 186 assists) in 585 regular-season games with the Colorado Avalanche, Toronto Maple Leafs, Arizona Coyotes and Utah, and 18 points (six goals, 12 assists) in 48 Stanley Cup Playoff games. He has played 406 consecutive games, the fourth-longest active streak in the NHL.

Cole, a 36-year-old defenseman, has 13 points (one goal, 12 assists) in 61 games this season. He leads the NHL with 160 blocked shots and is second among Utah defensemen with 73 hits, behind Michael Kesselring (74).

“We are thrilled to have Ian back for another season,” Armstrong said. “Ian’s championship pedigree, work ethic and leadership on and off the ice are valuable assets to our group, and we’re thrilled to have him remain with our organization as we fight for a playoff spot.”

Selected by the St. Louis Blues in the first round (No. 18) of the 2007 NHL Draft, Cole has 206 points (35 goals, 171 assists) in 887 regular-season games with the Blues, Pittsburgh Penguins, Columbus Blue Jackets, Avalanche, Minnesota Wild, Carolina Hurricanes, Tampa Bay Lightning, Vancouver Canucks and Utah. Cole has 31 points (three goals, 28 assists) in 129 playoff games and won the Stanley Cup with the Penguins in 2016 and 2017.

Latest News

Penguins trade Bunting to Predators for Schenn, Novak, ship Desharnais to Sharks 

AHL Notebook: Eastern Conference prospects who could impact playoff race

Ovechkin scores No. 885, Capitals rally past Rangers for OT win

Stutzle lifts Senators past Blackhawks in OT, runs point streak to 13

Toffoli shares hotel room with Smith, Celebrini, after trio scores in win

THE GR8 CHASE: Ovechkin scores goal No. 885, now 10 from breaking NHL record

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Flyers, Building Hope for Kids unveil renovated home

2024-25 NHL Trade Tracker

NHL Trade Buzz: V. Desharnais traded to Sharks by Penguins for 2028 pick

Panthers, Trade Deadline discussed on ‘@TheRink’ podcast

EDGE stats: Lightning’s outlook after trade for Bjorkstrand, Gourde

Greenway signs 2-year, $8 million contract with Sabres

Fantasy spin: 2025 NHL Trade Deadline preview

Jack Hughes out for season for Devils after shoulder surgery

Lightning serving notice as Cup contender with latest surge

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Bjorkstrand, Gourde traded to Lightning by Kraken in 3-team deal