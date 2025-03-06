Kerfoot, Cole each signs 1-year contract with Utah Hockey Club

Alex Kerfoot and Ian Cole each signed a one-year contract with the Utah Hockey Club for the 2025-26 season on Wednesday. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Each could have become an unrestricted free agent on July 1.

Kerfoot, a 30-year-old forward, has 16 points (seven goals, nine assists) in 61 games for Utah this season, the franchise’s first. He leads Utah forwards in blocked shots (45).

“We are very pleased for Alex to remain in Utah,” Utah general manager Bill Armstrong said. “Alex is an important leader for our group with his versatility on the ice and leadership on the ice, and we look forward to having his continued contribution as we fight down the stretch to make the playoffs.”

Selected by the New Jersey Devils in the fifth round (No. 150) of the 2012 NHL Draft, Kerfoot has 280 points (94 goals, 186 assists) in 585 regular-season games with the Colorado Avalanche, Toronto Maple Leafs, Arizona Coyotes and Utah, and 18 points (six goals, 12 assists) in 48 Stanley Cup Playoff games. He has played 406 consecutive games, the fourth-longest active streak in the NHL.

Cole, a 36-year-old defenseman, has 13 points (one goal, 12 assists) in 61 games this season. He leads the NHL with 160 blocked shots and is second among Utah defensemen with 73 hits, behind Michael Kesselring (74).

“We are thrilled to have Ian back for another season,” Armstrong said. “Ian’s championship pedigree, work ethic and leadership on and off the ice are valuable assets to our group, and we’re thrilled to have him remain with our organization as we fight for a playoff spot.”

Selected by the St. Louis Blues in the first round (No. 18) of the 2007 NHL Draft, Cole has 206 points (35 goals, 171 assists) in 887 regular-season games with the Blues, Pittsburgh Penguins, Columbus Blue Jackets, Avalanche, Minnesota Wild, Carolina Hurricanes, Tampa Bay Lightning, Vancouver Canucks and Utah. Cole has 31 points (three goals, 28 assists) in 129 playoff games and won the Stanley Cup with the Penguins in 2016 and 2017.