AHL Notebook: Under-the-radar prospects making impact

First-and second-round picks from the NHL garner much of the attention in the American Hockey League.

Each season, however, less-heralded prospects also step forward in the NHL's top developmental league and begin to contend for future NHL work. Sometimes injuries may have sidetracked a career. Perhaps a lack of size causes a player's draft status to fall. Or maybe a player struggled early in the pro game.

However, fortunes can change quickly in the AHL.

Here is a look at some emerging prospects, as well as a veteran goalie, thriving with a second chance.

Luca Cagnoni, San Jose (San Jose Sharks)

The Sharks are in the middle of a rebuild, and Cagnoni has emerged as a potentially important piece of that plan.

Selected in the fourth round (No. 123) of the 2023 NHL Draft, the defenseman began this season as a 19-year-old at the AHL level. He had a standout final season in the Western Hockey League with Portland and led league defensemen in assists (72) and points (90) in 65 games.

In 45 games with San Jose this season, he is tied for fourth among AHL defensemen with 34 points (12 goals, 22 assists) and is second in goals. His goal and point totals also lead all AHL rookies at the position.

Colten Ellis, Springfield (St. Louis Blues)

The 24-year-old goalie has spent most of his first three seasons in the ECHL between three different teams after St. Louis took him in the third round (No. 93) of the 2019 NHL Draft. He was limited to 22 games with Springfield in that span.

However, he began to find his game at the AHL level in the second half of last season and ended up playing 16 games for Springfield. It was enough to get him a one-year, two-way contract with the Blues on June 11, 2024

Ellis came into this season in a goalie tandem with Vadim Zherenko and has emerged as one of the AHL's top goalies. He is 17-7-2 with a 2.49 goals-against average in 27 games, and his .924 save percentage is tied for fourth in the AHL.

Brandon Halverson, Syracuse (Tampa Bay Lightning)

A little more than two years ago, Halverson struggled to find a job at any level of pro hockey.

Injuries had taken a toll on Halverson, who was selected by the New York Rangers in the second round (No. 59) of the 2014 NHL Draft. He signed a contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning's ECHL affiliate, Orlando, on Oct. 18, 2023, and eventually worked himself into an opportunity with Syracuse last season. Halverson signed a two-year AHL contract with Syracuse on Nov. 28, 2023, and split last season between Syracuse and Orlando.

This season, the 28-year-old is 12-8-7 with a .913 save percentage in 28 games. His 2.31 GAA is sixth in the AHL and his four shutouts are tied for second. Halverson's performance prompted the Lightning to sign him to a two-year contract on Feb. 3.

Sasha Pastujov, San Diego (Anaheim Ducks)

After playing 46 games with San Diego last season as a rookie, Pastujov began this season with Anaheim's ECHL affiliate in Tulsa. After scoring 16 points (nine goals, seven assists) in 12 games with Tulsa, he earned a recall to San Diego. He made his AHL season debut with San Diego on Nov. 20 and scored twice in his second game two days later.

Since then, the 21-year-old forward, who was selected by Anaheim in the third round (No. 66) of the 2021 NHL Draft has tied for the team scoring lead with 33 points (14 goals, 19 assists) in 33 games.

Antonio Stranges, Texas (Dallas Stars)

Dallas has a long history of successfully developing draft picks at the AHL level.

Stranges, selected in the fourth round (No. 123) of the 2020 NHL Draft, might be the next success story. The 23-year-old forward had to begin his rookie season splitting time between Texas and the Stars' ECHL affiliate, Idaho, in 2022-23. He was limited to 31 games that season but broke through as an AHL regular last season.

This season, Stranges is third on the team in scoring with 39 points (17 goals, 22 assists) in 43 games.