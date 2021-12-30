AHL notebook: Henderson's arrival among top stories of 2021

Nothing can compare to 2021 in the 86-year history of the American Hockey League.

A league that worked through World War II, the NHL expansion era in the 1960s and 1970s and a boom period for much of the past 25 years encountered something completely different with the COVID-19 pandemic. It was a tumultuous year with incredible highs and difficult lows.

Here is a look at five of the biggest storylines from the year that was in the AHL:

Players develop during pandemic

Games closed to the public, games in practice rinks, limited schedules and dramatically realigned divisions provided a few of the wrinkles to the 2020-21 AHL season.

Pandemic-related circumstances necessitated flexibility, and last season looked dramatically different from anything the AHL had offered.

Three AHL teams (Charlotte, Milwaukee, Springfield) elected to sit out the season. Those absences meant that dual affiliations between the Carolina Hurricanes and Nashville Predators (Chicago), Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning (Syracuse), and St. Louis Blues and Vancouver Canucks (Utica) were utilized to ensure every NHL organization was able to develop its prospects.

None of it came easily, but the AHL pressed on and players developed.

Top NHL picks get taste of pro hockey

With the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League and Western Hockey League playing abbreviated schedules and the Ontario Hockey League not playing, the AHL stepped in to fill the void.

The AHL waived its aged-base rules about eligibility for those playing Canadian junior hockey and thus provided a developmental opportunity for top 18- and 19-year-old NHL first-round picks to take a first shot at the pro game.

Forwards Alex Turcotte (chosen fifth in the 2019 NHL Draft) and Quinton Byfield (selected second in the 2020 NHL Draft) played with Ontario (Los Angeles Kings). Forward Cole Perfetti, selected No. 10 in the 2020 draft by the Winnipeg Jets, played for Manitoba.

Forward Connor McMichael, taken No. 25 in the 2019 draft by the Washington Capitals, played for Hershey and found quick chemistry with NHL veteran Matt Moulson.

Fresh off a gold medal with the United States at the 2021 World Junior Championship, forward Trevor Zegras, the No. 9 pick in 2019 by the Anaheim Ducks, played with San Diego.

The AHL comes to Nevada

The Vegas Golden Knights became the most recent NHL organization to join the trend of geographically convenient AHL affiliations.

Vegas management purchased the San Antonio franchise in Feb. 2020 and relocated the team to play in Henderson, Nevada, located 25 minutes from T-Mobile Arena. Orleans Arena in Las Vegas has provided the Golden Knights affiliate a temporary home and is convenient for player movement and gives easy access to monitor prospect development.

This spring, the AHL team will move into the new $84 million, 6,000-seat Dollar Loan Center in Henderson.

Henderson, Bakersfield play memorable series

Henderson also figured into one of the most memorable moments of last season.

The AHL did not stage a formal playoff in 2021, but a truncated Pacific Division postseason provided some additional hockey and experience for younger players.

Henderson and Bakersfield (Edmonton Oilers) advanced to the Pacific Division final and staged an intense best-of-3 series at T-Mobile Arena.

Bakersfield won the series, each game decided by a goal. Game 3 was played in front of 7,420 fans.

A new home for Kraken prospects

The AHL will add a record 32nd team next season in Palm Desert, California, after construction of Coachella Valley Arena began in June. The future home for Seattle Kraken prospects, the $250 million, 10,000-seat arena is located just outside of Palm Springs.

With daily direct flights between Seattle and Palm Springs, the AHL team will provide the Kraken with simplified player movement and a state-of-the-art facility for their prospects.

For their first season, the Kraken placed prospects with Charlotte in a dual affiliation with the Panthers.