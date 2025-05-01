AHL notebook: Prospects to watch in Calder Cup playoffs

The Calder Cup Playoffs provide another difficult test for some of the NHL’s top prospects in the American Hockey League.

After 23 teams qualified for the Calder Cup Playoffs, first-round play has reduced that field to 16 teams. The Hershey Bears (Washington Capitals) have won back-to-back Calder Cup championships and are trying to become the first team to win the Calder Cup in three consecutive years since Springfield did so in 1960-62.

Here is a look at some top prospects who are competing for the Calder Cup this spring.

Alex Bump, Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia Flyers)

As the Flyers continue to rebuild, players like Bump will have a strong opportunity to showcase themselves in the Calder Cup Playoffs. Lehigh Valley is playing Hershey in the best-of-5 Atlantic Division Semifinals. Game 1 is Friday.

Bump, 21, joined Lehigh Valley in the final week of the regular season after winning the NCAA championship at Western Michigan. Philadelphia selected the forward in the fifth round (No. 133) of the 2022 NHL Draft. In 42 games as a sophomore, he had 47 points (23 goals, 24 assists) and was named the National Collegiate Hockey Conference forward of the year and was selected as a First-Team All-NCHC member.

Bump had three points (two goals, one assist) in two regular-season games with Lehigh Valley and then had two goals in two playoff games to help Lehigh Valley sweep Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (Pittsburgh Penguins) in its best-of-three Atlantic Division First Round series.

Luca Cagnoni, San Jose (San Jose Sharks)

The 20-year-old defenseman had a standout season with the Barracuda and was named to the AHL All-Rookie Team.

Taken by the Sharks in the fourth round (No. 123) of the 2023 NHL Draft, Cagnoni had 52 points (16 goals, 36 assists) in 64 games to tie for third among AHL defensemen (and tie for first among AHL rookie defensemen). He also played six games with the Sharks and had two assists.

San Jose swept Ontario (Los Angeles Kings) in the best-of-3 Pacific Division First Round series and will play Colorado (Colorado Avalanche) in the best-of-5 Pacific Division Semifinals. That series begins Friday at San Jose.

Sebastian Cossa, Grand Rapids (Detroit Red Wings)

With the Red Wings having missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs and still trying to find a successful rebuilding formula, Cossa remains a key part of the organization’s goaltending plans.

Selected by Detroit No. 15 in the 2021 NHL Draft, the 22-year-old was 21-15-5 with a 2.45 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage in his second full season for Grand Rapids, which is playing Texas (Dallas Stars) in the best-of-5 Central Division Semifinals.

Cossa allowed four goals on 19 shots in a 4-0 loss in Game 1 on April 29. Game 2 is Monday at Grand Rapids.

Jacob Fowler, Laval (Montreal Canadiens)

With Cayden Primeau on recall to the Canadiens and Connor Hughes injured, Fowler is next in line for Laval in goal.

He made 23 saves Wednesday in a 3-2 win against Cleveland in Game 1 of the best-of-5 North Division Seminfinals.

Fowler, 20, joined Laval late in the season after completing his third season at Boston College. He was 2-1-0 in three regular-season games with a 2.32 GAA and a .914 save percentage. In 35 games with Boston College, he was 25-7-2 with a 1.63 GAA and .940 save percentage. He won the Mike Richter Award as college hockey’s top goalie among several other recognitions.

Montreal selected him in the third round (No. 69) of the 2023 draft.

Denton Mateychuk, Cleveland

After a strong rookie season divided between Columbus and Cleveland, Mateychuk has a chance to build further in the postseason. Columbus opted to reassign him to Cleveland at the end of the regular season.

The 20-year-old had four points (two goals, two assists) in two games when Cleveland swept Toronto (Toronto Maple Leafs) in the best-of-3 North Division First Round.

Selected in the first round (No. 12) of the 2022 draft by the Blue Jackets, Mateychuk had 13 points (four goals, nine assists) in 45 games with Columbus and averaged 18:02 in ice time per game. He also had 25 points (nine goals, 16 assists) in 27 regular-season games with Cleveland before his recall to Columbus this past December.