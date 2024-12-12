AHL notebook: Blackhawks prospects Nazar, Levshunov among 1st-round picks excelling

Cossa seeing time in NHL with Red Wings; Canucks’ Lekkerimaki has 10 goals for Abbotsford

AHL notebook Frank Nazar CHI

© Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

By Patrick Williams
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

Each June, the sport’s top prospects take the spotlight at the NHL Draft.

Their work is only beginning; however, and many of them will need development time in the American Hockey League. David Jiricek, Zachary L'Heureux, Simon Nemec, and Shane Wright are among the recent top picks who have needed further development in the AHL. The NHL’s top developmental league provides these young talents with an opportunity for substantial ice time and to fine-tune different parts of their respective games before they advance to full-time NHL work.

Here is a look at some more recent NHL first-round picks who have excelled in the first two months of the AHL season:

Sebastian Cossa, Grand Rapids (Detroit Red Wings)

Cossa, a 22-year-old goalie, has been a success story in Detroit’s methodical player-development system.

The Red Wings selected Cossa in the first round (No. 15) of the 2020 NHL Draft and had him spend most of his 2022-23 rookie season with their ECHL affiliate in Toledo, Ohio. Last season, he received a regular AHL role with Grand Rapids. This season, he is 9-4-1 in 14 games for Grand Rapids with a 2.21 goals-against average and .925 save percentage.

Detroit recalled Cossa under emergency conditions Dec. 2. He won his NHL debut, a 6-5 shootout victory against the Buffalo Sabres on Dec. 9, when he made 12 saves in relief. Cossa currently remains with the Red Wings.

Jonathan Lekkerimaki, Abbotsford (Vancouver Canucks)

Lekkerimaki already passed a significant test last season when he was named the top rookie in the Swedish Hockey League.

The Canucks, who took Lekkerimaki in the first round (No. 15) of the 2022 NHL Draft, are getting a chance to see how the 20-year-old forward fares in North America. Lekkerimaki, who had 31 points (19 goals, 12 assists) in 46 games last season for Örebro HK, has continued to score in the AHL.

He is tied for seventh in the AHL with 10 goals in 14 games and also has four assists.

Artyom Levshunov, Rockford (Chicago Blackhawks)

The Blackhawks selected Levshunov, a defenseman, in the first round (No. 2) of the 2024 NHL Draft.

After only one season at Michigan State, the 19-year-old is handling the transition to the pro game well; through 18 games with Rockford, he has eight points (two goals, six assists).

As an 18-year-old freshman, Levshunov had a standout season as Michigan State won the Big Ten championship. He ended up on the Big Ten First All-Star Team, All-Rookie Team, and was named its Rookie of the Year. He had 35 points (nine goals, 26 assists) in 38 games and also was nominated for the Hobey Baker Award, given to the top player in men’s college hockey.

Denton Mateychuk, Cleveland (Columbus Blue Jackets)

With Mateychuk in their system, the Blue Jackets have a potential top defenseman in their future.

He was selected in the first round (No. 11) of the 2022 draft, and the 20-year-old has made a smooth shift to the pro game. He leads all AHL defensemen with 22 points (seven goals, 15 assists) in 23 games and is also tied for second in scoring among rookies.

Last season as captain with Moose Jaw of the Western Hockey League, he led the team to the Memorial Cup. In 52 regular-season games, he had 75 points (17 goals, 58 assists) and was named the WHL’s top defenseman. He then was named the most valuable player of the WHL playoffs with 30 points (11 goals, 19 assists) in 20 games.

Frank Nazar, Rockford (Blackhawks)

As with Levshunov and Kevin Korchinski, the Blackhawks wanted Nazar, 20, in the AHL, where he could get considerable playing time and solidify his all-around game.

Nazar is battling for the AHL scoring lead; he’s tied for fourth with 24 points (11 goals, 13 assists) in 20 games and ranked first among rookies.

Chicago selected Nazar, a forward, in the first round (No. 13) of the 2022 draft. He had a standout sophomore season in 2023-24 at the University of Michigan, where he had 41 points (17 goals, 24 assists) in 41 games and won a gold medal with the United States at the IIHF World Junior Championship (eight assists in seven games).

