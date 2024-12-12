AHL notebook: Blackhawks prospects Nazar, Levshunov among 1st-round picks excelling

Each June, the sport’s top prospects take the spotlight at the NHL Draft.

Their work is only beginning; however, and many of them will need development time in the American Hockey League. David Jiricek, Zachary L'Heureux, Simon Nemec, and Shane Wright are among the recent top picks who have needed further development in the AHL. The NHL’s top developmental league provides these young talents with an opportunity for substantial ice time and to fine-tune different parts of their respective games before they advance to full-time NHL work.

Here is a look at some more recent NHL first-round picks who have excelled in the first two months of the AHL season: