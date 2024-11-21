Borgesi, Holt among top undrafted defensemen to watch in NCAA hockey

Undrafted NCAA defensemen who can grow into front-line roles at the NHL level are hard to find, but there are a handful scattered across the League.

Chris Tanev of the Toronto Maple Leafs is a good example. He signed with the Vancouver Canucks on May 31, 2010, after one season at the Rochester Institute of Technology.

He has since played 812 NHL games for Vancouver, the Calgary Flames, Dallas Stars and this season the Toronto Maple Leafs, after signing a six-year contract contract July 1.

Others playing significant roles in the League include Neal Pionk of the Winnipeg Jets (University of Minnesota Duluth), Sean Walker of the Carolina Hurricanes (Bowling Green University) and Zach Whitecloud of the Vegas Golden Knights (Bemidji State University).

Signing a solid free agent allows a team to acquire an asset without having to trade draft picks or players. That's why NHL scouts are out watching college games in search of undrafted players worthy of either an NHL or American Hockey League contract.

Here are 10 undrafted NCAA defensemen, in alphabetical order, who are on the radar of NHL scouts this season.