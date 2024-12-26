AHL notebook: Hershey’s championship repeat highlighted memorable year

Hershey (Washington Capitals) wins its second consecutive Calder Cup

Washington and Hershey, the senior-most franchise in the AHL, have had a highly productive affiliation that goes back to the 2005-06 season.

Capitals forwards Hendrix Lapierre, Connor McMichael, Ivan Miroshnichenko, Aliaksei Protas, and Jakub Vrana have all developed in Hershey as have defensemen Alexander Alexeyev, John Carlson, Martin Fehervary, and Dylan McIlrath. Coach Spencer Carbery spent three seasons in that same role with Hershey.

This past June, Hershey won the Calder Cup for the second consecutive year. The team won the best-of-7 series in six games against Coachella Valley (Seattle Kraken), the second year in a row that the teams have met in the Calder Cup Finals. Matt Strome had the overtime game-winning goal, the 11th time that the Calder Cup Finals have been decided in overtime. It was the first time that a team has won the Calder Cup in back-to-back years since Hershey did so in 2009 and 2010. Lapierre won the Jack A. Butterfield Trophy as the most valuable player in the Calder Cup Playoffs and had 22 points (seven goals, 15 assists) in 20 games.

Hershey is bidding to become the first team to win the Calder Cup in three consecutive seasons since Springfield did so between 1960 and 1962, and Capitals management worked this past summer to refortify the Hershey roster. That work has paid off through the first third of the season, and the team leads the Eastern Conference with an 18-9-0-3 record.