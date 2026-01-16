5 things learned from 2026 All-American Game

USNTDP forward Cullen named MVP; Plante among 3 sons of former NHL players to participate

Wyatt Cullen skating

© Rena Laverty, NTDP

By Mike G. Morreale
@mikemorrealeNHL NHL.com Senior Draft Writer

PLYMOUTH, Mich. -- Wyatt Cullen of USA Hockey's National Team Development Program Under-18 team had two goals and an assist and was named most valuable player of the 2026 USA Hockey Chipotle All-American Game at USA Hockey Arena on Thursday.

The game featured skaters and goalies from USA Hockey's National Team Development Program Under-18 team and the United States Hockey League.

Cullen reward

© Rena Laverty, NTDP

Cullen (5-foot-11, 174 pounds), the son of three-time Stanley Cup champion Matt Cullen, is No. 23 on NHL Central Scouting's midterm ranking of North American skaters. The left wing, committed to the University of Minnesota in 2027-28, was the highest-rated skater participating in the event.

Cullen played for Team White in a 5-4 loss to Team Blue. He scored on a shot from the slot to give Team White a 1-0 lead at 7:39 of the second period and also scored a short-handed goal, lifting a backhand under the crossbar, on a breakaway at 14:20 of the second to make it 2-2.

"I was hurt the first half of the year, so I think it's definitely a start for me," Cullen said. "I think I haven't really played my best, to be honest, this whole year, so it was good to showcase what I can do out there. I'll just keep climbing as we go.

“I just knew coming in it was going to be a fast-paced, high skill game. So I was just trying to do my best out there and show what I can do and I think I did that.”

Forward Brody George (NTDP) had a goal and an assist, forwards Jamie Glance (NTDP), Cooper Soller (Sioux Falls, USHL) and AJ Garcia (NTDP) each scored, and Ryan Cameron (Cedar Rapids, USHL) made 17 saves on 18 shots for Team Blue.

Glance scored on a shot from the right face-off circle at 17:23 of the third period to give Blue a 4-3 lead, before Soller made it 5-3 with an empty-net goal 1:10 later.

Forward Dayne Beuker (NTDP) had a goal and two assists, forward Zach Wooten (Green Bay, USHL) scored, and Tobias Trejbal (Youngstown, USHL) stopped all 19 shots he faced for White.

Here are five things learned at the game:

Fathers vs. sons

It was a chance for left wing Victor Plante of USA Hockey's National Team Development Program Under-18 team and left wing Anthony Thomas-Maroon of Muskegon (USHL) to each get the last laugh against their dads serving as honorary coaches on the opposite bench.

Plante (5-9, 163), No. 36 on Central Scouting's midterm ranking of North American skaters, was playing against his father, former NHL forward Derek Plante of Team White. Thomas-Maroon faced his father, NHL forward and three-time Stanley Cup champion Pat Maroon of Team Blue.

"The plan was to shadow Victor," Derek Plante said with a grin.

Victor said, "I mean, we're both so competitive, so it was fun to get some bragging rights after the win."

Victor leads the NTDP with 16 goals, eight power-play goals and 29 points in 33 games. He'll attend the University of Minnesota Duluth, following the path of his entire family. Max Plante was a second-round pick (No. 47) by the Detroit Red Wings in the 2024 NHL Draft, and Zam Plante was a fifth-round pick (No. 150) by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2022 NHL Draft. Derek and Kristi, Victor's mother, also attended Minnesota Duluth.

Maroon (13 points; two goals) is tied for fifth among USHL rookies with 11 assists in 32 games. The 6-foot, 177-pound center will attend Western Michigan University in 2027-28. His father is an assistant coach with Muskegon.

"He's a better skater than me," Pat Maroon said with smile. "When he was born (Sept. 2, 2008), I left two days later to go to rookie camp with the Philadelphia Flyers, so to see where he is now, from where we were, it's pretty special. He's pushing himself to be good every day and asking, 'What can I do in the offseason to get better?' That just shows me he wants it and I'm very proud of him."

Fly like an eagle

At no time did NTDP right wing Casey Mutryn, the son of former Boston College quarterback Scott Mutryn, ever have the urge to pursue a football career.

"Me and my older brother (Teddy) were kind of put into hockey when we were younger," Casey said. "My dad felt like there was no point in playing tackle football in the second grade. He told us, 'Wait until later.'

"By the time he would want us to play, though, we were already into hockey, so there was no getting us out of that."

It turned out for the best.

Mutryn (6-3, 200), No. 30 on Central Scouting's midterm ranking of North American skaters, was not only voted NTDP captain by his peers but has had quite an impact at the Program with 20 points (five goals, 15 assists) in 33 games.

"He plays a simple, hard game and has tons of skill," NTDP U-18 assistant coach Kevin Porter said. "I think just the way he works, the maturity he plays with ... that's why guys kind of gravitate towards him and look at him as a leader. He's vocal, but he also does the little things like blocking shots, chipping pucks out. He's one of the hardest-working guys."

Mutryn, 17, will attend Boston College to play hockey in 2026-27 and join Teddy, 18, who was chosen in the third round (No. 95) by the San Jose Sharks in the 2025 NHL Draft.

Trottier ready

© Rena Laverty, NTDP

Trottier builds his resume

Parker Trottier (6-0, 184), a left wing with the NTDP, doesn't feel any added pressure as the grandson of Hockey Hall of Famer Bryan Trottier.

"He's just here to support and he wishes me the best luck," said Trottier, who is No. 83 on NHL Central Scouting's midterm ranking of North American skaters. "He sent me two text messages before the game telling me to keep your head on a swivel and to move your feet but don't get crazy legs."

Trottier plays on a productive line with center Sammy Nelson (2027 NHL Draft eligible) and Mutryn.

"He's a big part of our team," Porter said. "I think when you got him on the line with Nelson and Mutryn, those are three pretty big bodies who can skate. They hang onto pucks low and make the other team defend. Parker gets pucks to the net and is a dog and a bone around the net ... I think that's going to be his game."

Trottier has 12 points (six goals, six assists) in 33 games this season. He's committed to the University of Notre Dame in 2026-27.

He was asked if in any way he resembles his grandfather, a six-time Stanley Cup champion with the New York Islanders (four) and Pittsburgh Penguins (two).

"I know about his career and his stats and that's something that he did, and it was amazing," he said. "I haven't watched that much of his film, so I couldn't really give you a comparison, but he's been just great role model. My best teacher was my mom. She was always in my corner, always there, no matter what."

Jack Hextall 1

© Justin Scavo, Dynamic Motion LLC

Hextall enjoys big moments

Pressure brings out the best in Youngstown center Jack Hextall.

"I think it's fun (to play in tight games)," the right-handed shot said. "I think it shows the competitive spirit you have and those games are the best to play. Those situations are the best to be involved in."

Hextall (6-0, 188), No. 33 on NHL Central Scouting's midterm ranking of North American skaters, was the highest-rated non-NTDP skater from the USHL playing in the game.

He had one assist and was center on the top line for Team Blue alongside left wing Evan Jardine (Youngstown, USHL) and Blake Zielinski (Des Moines, USHL) on Thursday.

Hextall, who can play wing or center, has 30 points (11 goals, 19 assists) in 34 games and ranks third among all USHL players in power-play assists (15). He tied for fifth among all skaters in points (seven) at the 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup in August to help the United States to its first gold medal at the tournament in 23 years.

Touting Tobias

Trejbal (6-4, 188), the highest-ranked goalie in the game, was able to notch a shutout in his 30-plus minutes of action.

The native of Most, Czechia, who is in his first season in North America, is No. 3 on Central Scouting's midterm list of North American goalies.

"I felt great, it was so much fun playing with and against players from my team (in Youngstown)," Trejbal said. "I definitely had the book on (Jack Hextall); I know all his moves."

Trejbal exhibited plenty of confidence in the crease and used his tremendous size to good advantage in creating an intimidating presence in the net.

"He's got all the tools and the size," Central Scouting's Al Jensen said. "He's got calmness and that positive swagger as well. I was watching him in warmups, the way he was handling the puck on his stick. He held his ground when facing good chances, stayed patient on a few dekes. He challenges and tracks pucks well and has a good feel for the game. This kid is good."

The right-handed catching goalie is having a stellar USHL season. He's 17-5-2 with a 2.10 goals-against average, two shutouts and .922 save percentage in 24 games as a USHL rookie. He's committed to attend the University of Massachusetts in 2026-27. He ranks second among all USHL goalies in GAA and third in save percentage.

"I've really been working hard in the USHL this season," he said. "Good things are happening."

Related Content

2026 NHL Draft to be held in Buffalo

Stenberg tops Central Scouting midterm rankings for International skaters ahead of 2026 NHL Draft

McKenna tops Central Scouting midterm rankings for North American skaters ahead of 2026 NHL Draft

McKenna leads midterm rankings, discussed on 'NHL Draft Class' podcast

Latest News

Golden Knights rally late, defeat Maple Leafs on Eichel's OT goal

Vejmelka makes 26 saves, Mammoth edge Stars to push point streak to 6

Sorokin makes 35 saves, Islanders shut out Oilers

Backlund has short-handed goal, assist, Flames edge Blackhawks

Bruins hold off Kraken, extend winning streak to 5

Panthers visit White House to celebrate back-to-back Stanley Cup wins

Thompson gets hat trick, 2 assists for Sabres in win against Canadiens

CHL notebook: Desnoyers, Schmidt among top performers to begin 2026

Pickard happy to have hometown in spotlight for Hockey Day in Canada

Scheifele has 4 points, Jets cruise past Wild for 4th straight win

Marchenko, Johnson help Blue Jackets defeat Canucks for 3rd straight victory

Sharks score 3 in 2nd period, hold off Capitals to start 4-game road trip

Celebrini sets up Sharks goal with no-look, between-the-legs pass

Crosby gets 2 points, Penguins defeat Flyers to end 3-game skid

Chara revels in 'greatest honor' as Bruins retire defenseman's No. 33

NHL Status Report: Bedard returns for Blackhawks against Flames

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

Blues host Make-A-Wish kid at practice