5 things learned from 2026 All-American Game

Cullen (5-foot-11, 174 pounds), the son of three-time Stanley Cup champion Matt Cullen, is No. 23 on NHL Central Scouting's midterm ranking of North American skaters. The left wing, committed to the University of Minnesota in 2027-28, was the highest-rated skater participating in the event.

Cullen played for Team White in a 5-4 loss to Team Blue. He scored on a shot from the slot to give Team White a 1-0 lead at 7:39 of the second period and also scored a short-handed goal, lifting a backhand under the crossbar, on a breakaway at 14:20 of the second to make it 2-2.

"I was hurt the first half of the year, so I think it's definitely a start for me," Cullen said. "I think I haven't really played my best, to be honest, this whole year, so it was good to showcase what I can do out there. I'll just keep climbing as we go.

“I just knew coming in it was going to be a fast-paced, high skill game. So I was just trying to do my best out there and show what I can do and I think I did that.”

Forward Brody George (NTDP) had a goal and an assist, forwards Jamie Glance (NTDP), Cooper Soller (Sioux Falls, USHL) and AJ Garcia (NTDP) each scored, and Ryan Cameron (Cedar Rapids, USHL) made 17 saves on 18 shots for Team Blue.

Glance scored on a shot from the right face-off circle at 17:23 of the third period to give Blue a 4-3 lead, before Soller made it 5-3 with an empty-net goal 1:10 later.

Forward Dayne Beuker (NTDP) had a goal and two assists, forward Zach Wooten (Green Bay, USHL) scored, and Tobias Trejbal (Youngstown, USHL) stopped all 19 shots he faced for White.

Here are five things learned at the game:

Fathers vs. sons

It was a chance for left wing Victor Plante of USA Hockey's National Team Development Program Under-18 team and left wing Anthony Thomas-Maroon of Muskegon (USHL) to each get the last laugh against their dads serving as honorary coaches on the opposite bench.

Plante (5-9, 163), No. 36 on Central Scouting's midterm ranking of North American skaters, was playing against his father, former NHL forward Derek Plante of Team White. Thomas-Maroon faced his father, NHL forward and three-time Stanley Cup champion Pat Maroon of Team Blue.

"The plan was to shadow Victor," Derek Plante said with a grin.

Victor said, "I mean, we're both so competitive, so it was fun to get some bragging rights after the win."

Victor leads the NTDP with 16 goals, eight power-play goals and 29 points in 33 games. He'll attend the University of Minnesota Duluth, following the path of his entire family. Max Plante was a second-round pick (No. 47) by the Detroit Red Wings in the 2024 NHL Draft, and Zam Plante was a fifth-round pick (No. 150) by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2022 NHL Draft. Derek and Kristi, Victor's mother, also attended Minnesota Duluth.

Maroon (13 points; two goals) is tied for fifth among USHL rookies with 11 assists in 32 games. The 6-foot, 177-pound center will attend Western Michigan University in 2027-28. His father is an assistant coach with Muskegon.

"He's a better skater than me," Pat Maroon said with smile. "When he was born (Sept. 2, 2008), I left two days later to go to rookie camp with the Philadelphia Flyers, so to see where he is now, from where we were, it's pretty special. He's pushing himself to be good every day and asking, 'What can I do in the offseason to get better?' That just shows me he wants it and I'm very proud of him."

Fly like an eagle

At no time did NTDP right wing Casey Mutryn, the son of former Boston College quarterback Scott Mutryn, ever have the urge to pursue a football career.

"Me and my older brother (Teddy) were kind of put into hockey when we were younger," Casey said. "My dad felt like there was no point in playing tackle football in the second grade. He told us, 'Wait until later.'

"By the time he would want us to play, though, we were already into hockey, so there was no getting us out of that."

It turned out for the best.

Mutryn (6-3, 200), No. 30 on Central Scouting's midterm ranking of North American skaters, was not only voted NTDP captain by his peers but has had quite an impact at the Program with 20 points (five goals, 15 assists) in 33 games.

"He plays a simple, hard game and has tons of skill," NTDP U-18 assistant coach Kevin Porter said. "I think just the way he works, the maturity he plays with ... that's why guys kind of gravitate towards him and look at him as a leader. He's vocal, but he also does the little things like blocking shots, chipping pucks out. He's one of the hardest-working guys."

Mutryn, 17, will attend Boston College to play hockey in 2026-27 and join Teddy, 18, who was chosen in the third round (No. 95) by the San Jose Sharks in the 2025 NHL Draft.