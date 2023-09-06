Graves, Matteau proud to be part of 24 Hours of Hockey Marathon

DIX HILLS, N.Y. -- Adam Graves slowly stepped off a secondary rink at Clark Gillies Arena after playing 10 minutes of hockey.

At 55 years old he's quick to say he's an old man, yet he vibrantly signs autographs and poses for pictures with players and fans of all ages.

This was Graves' first of many games over 24 hours during Labor Day weekend. One for deep reflection, appreciation, kindness and self-deprecation, Graves found it most interesting that familiar faces want to come back and participate in the annual 24 Hours of Hockey Marathon, which raises money for several area charities, including the Garden of Dreams Foundation, Ice Hockey in Harlem and the Henrik Lundqvist Foundation.

Year 10 concluded at 10 a.m. ET on Sunday, with more than $500,000 raised from sponsors, individual donations and a silent auction. More than $5.5 million has been raised since the event began.

"People circle it on their calendar and they can't wait," Graves said. "And that's the gift of hockey, it brings people together. Generations of families are here and they're having a great time together."

Graves, who played 10 of his 16 NHL seasons with the New York Rangers, joined retired players Brian Mullen, Stephane Matteau, Colton Orr, Mike Hartman, Megan Bozek, Haley Skarupa, Michael Del Zotto and Benoit Hogue, and Matteau's son, Stefan Matteau, a 29-year-old forward playing for Ingolstadt in DEL, the top professional league in Germany, after playing 92 NHL games with the New Jersey Devils, Montreal Canadiens, Vegas Golden Knights, Columbus Blue Jackets and Colorado Avalanche (2014-22). The Long Island Rough Riders of Long Island Sled Hockey Inc. also shared the ice with nine men's teams and two women's teams.

What's kept Graves feeling young is philanthropy. He lives in Oakville, Ontario, but often travels to New York to assist with programs, summer hockey schools and development camps. A key cog in the Rangers' 1994 Stanley Cup championship, Graves works in hockey and business operations for the Rangers and is a face for the organization's charitable endeavors, including the Junior Rangers and Garden of Dreams.

"I think for me it's be a good teammate," Graves said. "I've often said that when you walk into a locker room or walk into an arena, and you walk in with a smile on your face and you get the opportunity to meet so many great people, that's the journey of hockey and the journey of life. It's the people that you meet and taking time to enjoy and listen and watch and learn."