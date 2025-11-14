2028 World Cup host sites could be announced during 2026 Olympics

STOCKHOLM -- Excitement already is building in Europe for the 2028 World Cup of Hockey following the success of the 4 Nations Face-Off earlier this year.

Six cities have submitted bids to host World Cup games, NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said before the first game of the NHL Global Series Sweden presented by Fastenal between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Nashville Predators at Avicii Arena on Friday (2 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SN-PIT, NHLN, SN). The teams will play here again Sunday (9 a.m. ET; FDSNSO, SN-PIT, NHLN, SN).

"We're in the process, well along in the process, of reviewing the bids," Daly said Friday. "And we hope to be in a position to make announcements with respect to the host cities both in North America and Europe in conjunction with the Olympics."

The men's ice hockey tournament at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 will be held Feb. 11-22. It will be the first Olympics to include NHL players since the 2014 Sochi Games.

Coming two years after the 2026 Olympics, the 2028 World Cup of Hockey will build on the growing momentum for international competition featuring NHL players that began with the 4 Nations Face-Off, which included teams from Sweden, Finland, Canada and the United States, in February.