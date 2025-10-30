Team Germany projected roster for 2026 Olympics by NHL.com

FORWARDS (14)
Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers*
Dominik Kahun, Lausanne
Tom Kuhnhackl, Mannheim
Marc Michaelis, Mannheim
JJ Peterka, Utah Mammoth
Leo Pfoderl, Eisbären Berlin
Lukas Reichel, Vancouver Canucks*
Tobias Rieder, München
Josh Samanski, Bakersfield
Justin Schutz, München
Wojciech Stachowiak, Syracuse
Tim Stutzle, Ottawa Senators*
Nico Sturm, Minnesota Wild*
Frederik Tiffels, Eisbären Berlin
The backbone of the Germany forward group will be its five NHL players, Draisaitl, Stutzle, Peterka, Sturm and Reichel. It will be interesting to see who will play alongside Draisaitl. The candidates likely will be Tiffels and two former NHL players in Michaelis and Kahun, three close friends and former junior hockey teammates. In 2009-10 with Mannheim's team in Germany's under-16 league, Draisaitl (103 points; 48 goals, 55 assists), Kahun (126 points; 56 goals, 70 assists) and Michaelis (62 points; 20 goals, 42 assists) combined for 291 points (124 goals, 167 assists). With Draisaitl, Stützle and Sturm, Germany is deep at center. Sturm, a two-time Stanley Cup champion (2022, Colorado Avalanche; 2025, Florida Panthers), not only is a role model for teammates but also a faceoff and penalty-kill specialist. He has played a more offensive role on the national team in the past but already has announced his intention to help in a bottom-six role, if needed. Expect Germany to play a high-pace game, with speedy forwards like Stützle, Peterka, Reichel, Stachowiak, Samanski or Schutz likely making the roster. Important role players like Kuhnhackl (Stanley Cup champion in 2016 and 2017 with the Pittsburgh Penguins) and Rieder (Swedish Hockey League champion in 2023 with the Vaxjo) could make their comeback with the national team, as their work ethic and skills were missed at 2025 IIHF World Championship, where Germany finished ninth. Each brings international experience, having played several seasons as bottom-six NHL forwards who were willing to do the dirty work like blocking shots. Pfoderl, a four-time champion in Germany's top league (2021, 2022, 2024, 2025), could be selected ahead of his teammate, Marcel Noebels, who currently is injured.