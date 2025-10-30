Team Germany projected roster for 2026 Olympics by NHL.com

Peterka, Kahun, Rieder lead mix of players from NHL, Europe

By NHL.com
The Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 begin with Opening Ceremonies on Feb. 6.

The men's ice hockey tournament will start with preliminary games on Feb. 11, with the gold-medal game scheduled for Feb. 22.

This is the first time NHL players will participate in the Winter Olympics since Sochi in 2014.

In the Olympics, each team carries 25 players -- traditionally 14 forwards, eight defensemen and three goalies.

NHL.com is predicting the Olympic rosters, which will be officially named around Jan. 1.

Today, NHL.com/de independent correspondent Christian Rupp reveals his picks for Team Germany.

Here is the Team Germany projected roster -- in alphabetical order -- with an asterisk for the players who were named to the preliminary rosters June 16:

FORWARDS (14)

Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers*
Dominik Kahun, Lausanne
Tom Kuhnhackl, Mannheim
Marc Michaelis, Mannheim
JJ Peterka, Utah Mammoth
Leo Pfoderl, Eisbären Berlin
Lukas Reichel, Vancouver Canucks*
Tobias Rieder, München
Josh Samanski, Bakersfield
Justin Schutz, München
Wojciech Stachowiak, Syracuse
Tim Stutzle, Ottawa Senators*
Nico Sturm, Minnesota Wild*
Frederik Tiffels, Eisbären Berlin

The backbone of the Germany forward group will be its five NHL players, Draisaitl, Stutzle, Peterka, Sturm and Reichel. It will be interesting to see who will play alongside Draisaitl. The candidates likely will be Tiffels and two former NHL players in Michaelis and Kahun, three close friends and former junior hockey teammates. In 2009-10 with Mannheim's team in Germany's under-16 league, Draisaitl (103 points; 48 goals, 55 assists), Kahun (126 points; 56 goals, 70 assists) and Michaelis (62 points; 20 goals, 42 assists) combined for 291 points (124 goals, 167 assists). With Draisaitl, Stützle and Sturm, Germany is deep at center. Sturm, a two-time Stanley Cup champion (2022, Colorado Avalanche; 2025, Florida Panthers), not only is a role model for teammates but also a faceoff and penalty-kill specialist. He has played a more offensive role on the national team in the past but already has announced his intention to help in a bottom-six role, if needed. Expect Germany to play a high-pace game, with speedy forwards like Stützle, Peterka, Reichel, Stachowiak, Samanski or Schutz likely making the roster. Important role players like Kuhnhackl (Stanley Cup champion in 2016 and 2017 with the Pittsburgh Penguins) and Rieder (Swedish Hockey League champion in 2023 with the Vaxjo) could make their comeback with the national team, as their work ethic and skills were missed at 2025 IIHF World Championship, where Germany finished ninth. Each brings international experience, having played several seasons as bottom-six NHL forwards who were willing to do the dirty work like blocking shots. Pfoderl, a four-time champion in Germany's top league (2021, 2022, 2024, 2025), could be selected ahead of his teammate, Marcel Noebels, who currently is injured.

DEFENSEMEN (8)

Leon Gawanke, Mannheim
Korbinian Geibel, Eisbären Berlin
Leon Hüttl, Ingolstadt
Lukas Kalble, Mannheim
Jonas Muller, Eisbären Berlin
Moritz Muller, Köln
Moritz Seider, Detroit Red Wings*
Maksymilian Szuber, Tucson

Unlike a few years ago, defense is now the Achilles heel of the German team, as coach Harold Kreis doesn't have the option of choosing from a pool of world-class players. One exception is Seider, who will play a key role after serving as Germany's captain at the 2025 Worlds. Otherwise, Germany has a good mix of experienced and young, hungry players, as well as defensively and offensively minded defensemen. Szuber, who should have a shut-down role, played one NHL game, with the Arizona Coyotes in 2023-24, and has been a solid player in the American Hockey League for three seasons. All other candidates play in the German league. Gawanke (AHL) and Kalble (ECHL) have experience playing in North America, and should supply toughness and heavy shots. Geibel, a two-way-defenseman, could be the dark horse on the roster. The 23-year-old wins most of his battles and made a promising international debut at the 2025 Worlds, scoring a goal and averaging 16:08 of ice time in seven games, third among Germany defensemen.

GOALIES (3)

Maximilian Franzreb, Mannheim
Philipp Grubauer, Seattle Kraken*
Arno Tiefensee, Idaho

Grubauer, a Stanley Cup champion (2018, Washington Capitals) and Vezina Trophy finalist (2021, Colorado Avalanche), will provide the national team with tremendous support because of his experience, composure and agility. Grubauer always has seemed to rise above himself, especially in important games on the big stage. If Germany is going to upset the big hockey nations at the Olympics, it needs Grubauer to steal the show. Franzreb, who is having a strong start to his season in Germany's top professional league, could provide some relief. A talent like Tiefensee could get his chance to be the third goalie. The 23-year-old Dallas Stars prospect is gaining experience this season in the ECHL.

