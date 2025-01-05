World Junior Championship roundup: Finland tops Sweden in OT to reach final

Finland 4, Sweden 3 (OT) -- Benjamin Rautiainen (2025 draft eligible) scored a power-play goal at 9:22 of overtime and Finland advanced to the gold-medal game of the World Juniors for the first time since 2022.

Rautiainen was stationed along the goal line on the right side of the Sweden zone, and his shot along the ice went under the pads of goalie Melker Thelin (Utah Hockey Club).

Emil Hemming (Dallas Stars) had a goal and an assist for Finland, and Jesse Kiiskinen (Detroit Red Wings) and Arttu Alasiurua (2025 draft eligible) also scored. Konsta Helenius (Buffalo Sabres) had three assists and Petteri Rimpinen (2025 draft eligible) made 43 saves.

Otto Stenberg (St. Louis Blues) scored two goals for Sweden, and Wilhelm Hallquisth (2025 draft eligible) also scored. Melker Thelin (Utah Hockey Club) made 31 saves.

Stenberg made it 1-0 at 1:22 of the second period. He lifted the stick of Finland defenseman Emil Pieniniemi (Pittsburgh Penguins) at center ice and took off on a 2-on-1 with Victor Eklund (2025 draft eligible). Stenberg kept the puck and scored from the left side.

Hemming tied it 1-1 at 4:32. As a Finland power play was ending, Hemming passed to Helenius below the goal line, skated to the net, and scored off the return pass.

Kiiskinen scored a power-play goal 13:28 to put Finland ahead 2-1, tapping in a backdoor pass by Topias Hynninen (2025 draft eligible).

It was the seventh power-play goal allowed by Sweden, tied for the most in the tournament.

Stenberg tied it 2-2 with a power-play goal at 18:07, when his one-timer from the right face-off circle deflected off the glove of Finland defenseman Veeti Vaisanen (Utah Hockey Club) and past Rimpinen.

Finland went ahead 3-2 when Arttu Alasiurua scored on a net drive at 19:39.

Hallquisth tied it 3-3 at 11:32 of the third period when his point shot trickled between Rimpinen's right arm and body.