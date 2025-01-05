World Junior Championship roundup: Finland tops Sweden in OT to reach final

2025 NHL Draft prospect Rautiainen wins it with 38 seconds left

finland-wjc-semis-jan4

© Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Saturday is the 10th day of the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held in Ottawa. The semifinals are Saturday, and the championship and third-place game are Sunday.

Finland 4, Sweden 3 (OT) -- Benjamin Rautiainen (2025 draft eligible) scored a power-play goal at 9:22 of overtime and Finland advanced to the gold-medal game of the World Juniors for the first time since 2022.

Rautiainen was stationed along the goal line on the right side of the Sweden zone, and his shot along the ice went under the pads of goalie Melker Thelin (Utah Hockey Club).

Emil Hemming (Dallas Stars) had a goal and an assist for Finland, and Jesse Kiiskinen (Detroit Red Wings) and Arttu Alasiurua (2025 draft eligible) also scored. Konsta Helenius (Buffalo Sabres) had three assists and Petteri Rimpinen (2025 draft eligible) made 43 saves.

Otto Stenberg (St. Louis Blues) scored two goals for Sweden, and Wilhelm Hallquisth (2025 draft eligible) also scored. Melker Thelin (Utah Hockey Club) made 31 saves.

Stenberg made it 1-0 at 1:22 of the second period. He lifted the stick of Finland defenseman Emil Pieniniemi (Pittsburgh Penguins) at center ice and took off on a 2-on-1 with Victor Eklund (2025 draft eligible). Stenberg kept the puck and scored from the left side.

Hemming tied it 1-1 at 4:32. As a Finland power play was ending, Hemming passed to Helenius below the goal line, skated to the net, and scored off the return pass.

Kiiskinen scored a power-play goal 13:28 to put Finland ahead 2-1, tapping in a backdoor pass by Topias Hynninen (2025 draft eligible).

It was the seventh power-play goal allowed by Sweden, tied for the most in the tournament.

Stenberg tied it 2-2 with a power-play goal at 18:07, when his one-timer from the right face-off circle deflected off the glove of Finland defenseman Veeti Vaisanen (Utah Hockey Club) and past Rimpinen.

Finland went ahead 3-2 when Arttu Alasiurua scored on a net drive at 19:39.

Hallquisth tied it 3-3 at 11:32 of the third period when his point shot trickled between Rimpinen's right arm and body.

Related Content

2025 World Junior Championship schedule

Team USA, Ohio State women’s hockey honor Gaudreau with jerseys

Cole Hutson making name for himself with U.S. at 2025 World Junior Championship

World Junior Championship roundup: Czechia tops Canada on late goal to reach semifinals

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Matthews returns from upper-body injury for Maple Leafs against Bruins

Ceci lifts Sharks past Devils with 25 seconds left

Toronto Maple Leafs Quarter-Century Teams unveiled

2025 World Junior Championship schedule

NHL Buzz: Wedgewood will 'miss some time' for Avalanche with injury

Team USA, Ohio State women’s hockey honor Gaudreau with jerseys

Ovechkin gets No. 872, Capitals score 7 against Rangers

Wiesblatt introduces himself to Predators fans using sign language before NHL debut

Bedard, Blackhawks beginning to blossom under Sorensen

NHL Cultural Celebrations/Community Theme Nights blog

THE GR8 CHASE: Ovechkin scores goal No. 872, now 23 from breaking NHL record

Bennett fined $5,000 for actions in Panthers game

NHL On Tap: Maple Leafs host Bruins in Atlantic Division showdown

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

NHL Morning Skate for Jan. 4

Saros makes 27 saves, Predators shut out Canucks to end 3-game skid

Draisaitl scores late to extend point streak to 13, lift Oilers past Ducks