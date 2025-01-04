Cole Hutson making name for himself with U.S. at 2025 World Junior Championship

Brother of Canadiens defenseman Lane helps Americans reach semifinals against Czechia

Cole Hutson_wjcfeature

© Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

By Mike G. Morreale
@mikemorrealeNHL NHL.com Senior Draft Writer

OTTAWA -- Cole Hutson smiled when asked if it's any coincidence that during the same week he's been such a linchpin on defense for the United States at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship, his older brother needed to share in the spotlight.

On Wednesday, Lane Hutson, 28 months older than Cole, was named the NHL's Rookie of the Month for December with the Montreal Canadiens. The 20-year-old left-shot defenseman had 13 points (two goals, 11 assists) in 14 games.

"That's really cool but he can't let me have a moment to myself without taking it for him too," Cole Hutson said, tongue in cheek. "Honestly, I'm super proud of him. He's earned everything he's gotten, and I think there's only more to come for him."

Ditto for Cole, 18, a left-shot defenseman for Boston University who was chosen by the Washington Capitals in the second round (No. 43) of the 2024 NHL Draft. The younger Hutson (5-foot-11, 171 pounds) has eight points (two goals, six assists), ranking second among defensemen at the WJC, behind Sweden’s Axel Sandin-Pellikka (Detroit Red Wings), who has nine points (four goals, five assists).

"I guess I've surprised myself a little bit, but maybe the puck's falling a little bit more than normal,” Cole said. “But I think I've been working hard. I've been making the right plays."

U.S. coach David Carle is hoping for more of the same when his team plays Czechia in the WJC semifinals at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday (7:30 p.m. ET; NHLN, TSN).

“The Czechs are a super defensive team; they play five guys back all the time,” Cole said. “I hope we have the puck most of the game but it's going to be tough to get pucks in, that’s for sure.”

Does Cole consider himself a more emotional player than his brother, who might be more strategic?

"That's probably pretty accurate," Cole said. "I probably show a little bit too much emotion, but these games coming up are pretty crucial, so maybe I'll tone it back.

"I think for how similar me and Lane are, we're super different. I think I'm probably more physical than Lane, but (Boston University coach) Jay Pandolfo has kind of taught me to tone it down a little bit and just play a simple game of defense and it'll lead to a lot of offense."

Cole Hutson_wjcfeature_action

© Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Though Cole and Lane (5-9, 162) might be similar in stature, they differ in how they achieve success.

"I knew Cole was good with the puck but didn't quite know it was that good ... the deception and ability to attack are great," Carle said. "Cole is picking his spots a little bit better and still impacting the game at a high level offensively. We've kind of dialed it back a little and I don't think it's taken what he's great at away from him."

Carle has had Hutson paired with Adam Kleber (6-5, 215), a right-handed shot who was chosen by the Buffalo Sabres in the second round (No. 42) of the 2024 draft.

"Cole is really an offensive player, so I'm just trying to help him out and kind of play that defensive role," Kleber said. "I mean, it's kind of rare if he doesn't go, so I think it's just that chemistry. We don't have to say anything, you kind of just know playing with the player."

For Cole, this tournament has been a coming-out of sorts. He's been the talk of the U.S. defense corps as a premier offensive defensemen in a tournament that shouldn't be so easy to navigate.

"He's phenomenal," U.S. defenseman and Minnesota Wild prospect Zeev Buium said. "His offensive skill is incredible. The plays he can make, how poised he is ... it's fun to sit on the bench and see a guy do that. Obviously, you got to see Lane do it last year (at the WJC) and let's see [Cole] do it this year too.

"Cole and Lane are similar ... it's hard to kind of pick them apart but they both have unbelievable brains and hands and are so poised. It's been a pleasure watching them and playing with them both."

