Cole Hutson making name for himself with U.S. at 2025 World Junior Championship

OTTAWA -- Cole Hutson smiled when asked if it's any coincidence that during the same week he's been such a linchpin on defense for the United States at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship, his older brother needed to share in the spotlight.

On Wednesday, Lane Hutson, 28 months older than Cole, was named the NHL's Rookie of the Month for December with the Montreal Canadiens. The 20-year-old left-shot defenseman had 13 points (two goals, 11 assists) in 14 games.

"That's really cool but he can't let me have a moment to myself without taking it for him too," Cole Hutson said, tongue in cheek. "Honestly, I'm super proud of him. He's earned everything he's gotten, and I think there's only more to come for him."

Ditto for Cole, 18, a left-shot defenseman for Boston University who was chosen by the Washington Capitals in the second round (No. 43) of the 2024 NHL Draft. The younger Hutson (5-foot-11, 171 pounds) has eight points (two goals, six assists), ranking second among defensemen at the WJC, behind Sweden’s Axel Sandin-Pellikka (Detroit Red Wings), who has nine points (four goals, five assists).

"I guess I've surprised myself a little bit, but maybe the puck's falling a little bit more than normal,” Cole said. “But I think I've been working hard. I've been making the right plays."

U.S. coach David Carle is hoping for more of the same when his team plays Czechia in the WJC semifinals at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday (7:30 p.m. ET; NHLN, TSN).

“The Czechs are a super defensive team; they play five guys back all the time,” Cole said. “I hope we have the puck most of the game but it's going to be tough to get pucks in, that’s for sure.”

Does Cole consider himself a more emotional player than his brother, who might be more strategic?

"That's probably pretty accurate," Cole said. "I probably show a little bit too much emotion, but these games coming up are pretty crucial, so maybe I'll tone it back.

"I think for how similar me and Lane are, we're super different. I think I'm probably more physical than Lane, but (Boston University coach) Jay Pandolfo has kind of taught me to tone it down a little bit and just play a simple game of defense and it'll lead to a lot of offense."