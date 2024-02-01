NHL unveils 2024 All-Star Legacy Project to revitalize rinks in Toronto

TORONTO -- While 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend in Toronto will undoubtedly leave hockey fans with incredible memories this weekend, the hope is that the impact it will make in the city will be felt for years to come.

Together with the City of Toronto, the Toronto Maple Leafs and the MLSE Foundation, the NHL unveiled its All-Star Legacy Project on Wednesday, which invests more than $500,000 to revitalize ball and ice hockey rinks at three parks in Toronto: Alexandra Park, West Mall Rink, and Port Union Community Recreation Centre.

“We know that for us to authentically grow the game, we have to go into communities,” Kim Davis, Sr. Executive Vice President of Social Impact, Growth Initiatives and Legislative Affairs, NHL, said. “We can’t expect the communities to come to us. So, the opportunity to refurbish a rink that is right in one of the highest growth communities in Toronto is important so that our sport can, not just survive, but thrive in the future.”

“Kids see role models like myself and the Deputy Mayor (Ausma Malik), and we represent this community. They see it, they believe they can be it and they also know the sport is authentically welcoming them. It’s more than just learning to skate, it’s more than playing hockey. It’s realizing, I, too, belong to this sport.”

More than 23,000 youth will benefit from the investment each year with hockey programming and donated equipment that will help reduce barriers to play for those facing financial challenges.

“I’m one of the fortunate ones who was able to do it and my family was able to afford to be able to play, but we still in this position understand the barriers that do exist and the access to be able to play this amazing game,” Mark Fraser, Director, Culture & Inclusion, Toronto Maple Leafs and alumnus, said. “Being able to make it more accessible across the city at multiple locations not just for a one-off weekend, but making sure there is lasting legacy and impact beyond All-Star, that’s what is truly important. The components of on-the-ice and off-the-ice elements, it’s important to be able to allow youth across the city to see themselves representing the game and playing the game, making it available to them and that’s what’s really exciting to myself about this legacy project.”

At Alexandra Park, in addition to the refurbishing of the ice rink, a community space was also renovated that features air hockey tables, televisions and video game consoles for youth to interact with the game and each other in a safe and welcoming environment.

“Ice hockey and skating is a great hobby and an amazing skill,” Deputy Mayor Ausma Malik said, “and it can be a part of our community and a part of our future in terms of what you learn on the ice and as part of a team, but also to see yourself in the NHL or another professional sport or to be a leader in that when it comes to being an executive. There’s so much that we know is so powerful when we can see ourselves in every single place where something amazing happens in terms of building our city and our country.”