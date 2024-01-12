2024 NHL Draft Diary: Cole Eiserman

Forward thrilled by U.S. victory in WJC, eager for 2nd half of NTDP season

NTDP Cole Eiserman skate

© Rena Laverty, NTDP

By Cole Eiserman / Special to NHL.com

Cole Eiserman of USA Hockey's National Team Development Program Under-18 Team is filing a draft diary for NHL.com this season leading up to the 2024 NHL Draft. The 17-year-old left wing (6-foot, 197 pounds) and native of Newburyport, Massachusetts, is a projected first-round selection. He leads the NTDP with 50 points (29 goals, 21 assists) in 28 games this season. His 69 goals in 62 games with the NTDP U18 and Under-17 Teams in 2022-23 are second in program history, behind the 72 scored by Cole Caufield in 2018-19. Eiserman is committed to attend Boston University in 2024-25.

Hi hockey fans, and Happy New Year!

I want to begin by congratulating the U.S. National Junior Team for winning the country's sixth gold medal at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship. I watched every game for the Americans and they were just a wagon out there. It seemed they dominated every game and it was really cool to see them win.

Of course, I was happy for the 2004 birth years, who got some revenge after losing to Sweden in the gold medal game at the World Under-18 Championship in 2022. I mean, last year's 2005 birth years were pretty fired up when we beat Sweden in the gold medal game at the U-18 Worlds, so I can only imagine how the 04's felt getting their revenge in an even bigger tournament like the World Juniors.

I was happy to see Macklin Celebrini have a good tournament for Canada. As I've mentioned in previous diaries, Macklin and I are good friends, and I did talk to him after every game. I was always keeping tabs on him, seeing how he was doing and whether he was frustrated or happy, he was always texting me and letting me know what was going on. I was really proud of him. I thought he had an unreal tournament (four goals, four assists in five games) and thought he really showcased what he can do on a big stage.

We're excited for the second half of the season with the NTDP. I think the coaches would like us to pick up our play on special teams a little bit right now. It's just one of those lags in the year where it's going to happen at some point, but I'd rather see it happen earlier than later. We’ve just got to harp on that and try to get better. Hopefully we get that spark we need in our team and head into the second half real strong.

I'm looking forward to participating in the Chipotle All-American Game at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Michigan, on Monday (4 p.m. ET; NHLN). I think it'll be fun and cool to just kind of see some other guys and wear a different jersey. I think it's a good opportunity for all the players to show their ability the best they can.

I think there's a lot of great players in the USHL (United States Hockey League), so it's obviously not just about one player, but I think it's definitely going to be interesting playing with different guys and in a different-type atmosphere. I hope I can show people what I can do and I know other players are going to do the same.

I'll approach the game like any other. I'm not preparing any differently. I'm going to just try and treat it as a normal game, go out there, have fun, work hard, not take anything lightly and just kind of be me.

I was told NHL Central Scouting will release its midterm rankings today. I think the only ranking that really matters is when your name gets called. I view these as in-the-moment type things but nothing is really sealed until the actual draft.

Thanks for reading this month. I'll post an update in February.

