2024 NHL Awards finalists to be announced starting Monday

The NHL will begin announcing the finalists for its 10 awards April 29.

There will be on announcement per day for 10 straight days. All will be made at 11 a.m. ET.

The first finalists to be announced will be for the Vezina Trophy, which is awarded to the best goalie in the NHL.

On Tuesday, the finalists for the Calder Trophy given to the NHL rookie of the year will be unveiled, followed by those for the Norris Trophy voted as best defenseman Wednesday.

The Masterton Award finalists, which goes the player who "best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey," will be made public Thursday and ones for the Jack Adams Award given to the coach of the year May 3.

On May 4, the finalists for the Lady Byng Trophy given to player "who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey." The following day, finalists for the Selke Trophy, which goes to the best defensive forward, will be revealed.

The six finalists, three in the United States and three in Canada, for the Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award will be announced May 6.

The final two set of finalists for the Hart Trophy, given to the most valuable player in the NHL, and the Ted Lindsay Award, which goes to the most outstanding player as selected by the NHL Players' Association, will be May 7 and 8.

More information on all trophies, including past finalists and winners, description and history, can be found at Records.NHL.com.