2024 NHL All-Star Weekend expanded to 3-day event

NEW YORK – The 2024 NHL® All-Star Weekend, hosted by the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena, will be expanded to a three-day event, the National Hockey League® announced today. In addition to the NHL All-Star Skills™ presented by DraftKings Sportsbook on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024 and the Rogers NHL® All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, the All-Star Weekend celebration will feature “NHL All-Star Thursday” on Feb. 1, 2024.

NHL All-Star Thursday will also take place at Scotiabank Arena, starting at 6 p.m. ET, and will include the Tim Hortons NHL All-Star Player Draft, the NHL Alumni Man of the Year, Honouring the 1967 Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Canadian Tire PWHL 3-on-3 Showcase. NHL All-Star Thursday will be televised on Sportsnet in Canada. In the U.S., the Tim Hortons NHL All-Star Player Draft will be on ESPN, and the rest of the event will be on ESPN+.

The 2024 NHL All-Star Fan Vote will return in January, enabling fans to select 12 players to complete the All-Star rosters.

The Tim Hortons NHL All-Star Player Draft represents the return of a concept that was an entertaining and engaging element of previous All-Star Weekends. The captains of the four All-Star teams, who will be paired with celebrity captains, will select their teams from the remaining pool of All-Star players, in a televised draft on NHL All-Star Thursday.

Following the Tim Hortons NHL All-Star Player Draft will be a ceremony announcing the NHL Alumni Keith Magnuson Man of the Year, which will serve as a tribute to the Stanley Cup-winning 1966-67 Toronto Maple Leafs Club. The Keith Magnuson Man of the Year is presented annually to a former NHL Player who has applied the intangibles of perseverance, commitment and teamwork developed through the game into a successful post-career transition. There have been 21 previous honorees.

Capping off NHL All-Star Thursday will be the Canadian Tire PWHL 3-on-3 Showcase, featuring elite players from the Professional Women's Hockey League, the top professional league in women's hockey, in a 3-on-3 game showdown in front of the crowd at Scotiabank Arena.



The roots of the NHL All-Star Game were formed in Toronto. In 1934, Maple Leaf Gardens hosted the 'All-Star' game, serving as a benefit fundraiser for Maple Leafs forward Ace Bailey, who suffered a career-ending injury during the 1933-34 season. Thirteen years later, the Maple Leafs hosted the first official NHL All-Star Game in 1947, which called for the defending Stanley Cup champion to play against a selection of All-Stars from the other five teams. The 2024 event will mark the ninth time the Maple Leafs and Toronto host NHL All-Star activities and the first time since 2000.

Tickets to NHL All-Star Thursday will go on sale Tuesday, Dec. 5, at 10 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the NHL. Fans can sign up to receive news and updates on All-Star Thursday at https://events.nhl.com/event/2024-nhl-all-star-thursday-night.